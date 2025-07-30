Cosmetics Market 2030: Hair Care Brands Blur Skincare Lines

The global cosmetics market was valued at USD 295.95 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 445.98 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. A key factor propelling market growth is the increasing consumer awareness around enhancing personal appearance and grooming.

Among millennials, skincare, color cosmetics, and hair care products have become essential parts of daily routines. Additionally, the growing preference for cosmetics made from natural, non-toxic, and organic ingredients continues to drive demand. These product types are part of the broader category of personal care products (PCPs), which includes a diverse range such as hair and skincare items, UV protection creams, facial cleansers, insect repellents, fragrances, soaps, shampoos, conditioners, and oral hygiene products like toothpaste.

According to a 2021 article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), PCPs fall under the category of self-care items commonly used for personal hygiene and grooming. Globally, 30-40% of dermatological prescriptions include a PCP, and the average person uses at least two within a 24-hour period.

Soap continues to play a foundational role in skincare, promoting cleanliness and overall well-being. As per Consumer Reports, individual preferences for bath and skincare products are increasingly shaped by sustainability concerns and environmental awareness.

A 2023 report from TheRoundup.org, an environmental awareness platform, highlighted that 78% of consumers prioritize sustainability, and 55% are willing to pay more for environmentally friendly brands. Modern consumers are drawn to companies that adhere to ethical and sustainable practices, particularly those using organic ingredients and promoting wellness. Brands that align with these values are gaining momentum, especially among eco-conscious buyers.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2023 with a 45% revenue share.

The U.S. cosmetics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2024 and 2030.

By product type, skincare cosmetics held the largest share in 2023 at 43.3%.

By end-user, women’s cosmetics accounted for 62.9% of the revenue share in 2023.

By distribution channel, offline sales remained dominant, contributing 72.2% of revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 295.95 Billion

USD 295.95 Billion 2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 445.98 Billion

USD 445.98 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 6.1%

6.1% Largest Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Cosmetics Company Insights:

The global cosmetics industry comprises both well-established multinational corporations and emerging brands. Leading companies are focused on product innovation, distinctive design, and differentiation to meet shifting consumer demands. With expansive global distribution networks, these firms effectively cater to diverse demographics and are well-positioned to penetrate emerging markets.

Key Cosmetics Companies:

Coty Inc.

L’Oréal Group

Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

Revlon Consumer Products LLC

Avon Products, Inc.

Unilever

Godrej Group

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf AG

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Kao Corporation

Hoyu Co., Ltd.

Conclusion:

The global cosmetics market is poised for steady growth, driven by a combination of rising beauty consciousness, sustainable consumer preferences, and demand for natural, organic ingredients. With an expected value of nearly USD 446 billion by 2030, the industry is evolving in alignment with environmental trends and self-care habits. Regional leaders such as Asia Pacific and product segments like skincare and women’s cosmetics will continue to shape the future market landscape. Established brands and emerging players alike must innovate and adapt to maintain relevance in a highly competitive and socially aware global market.

