South Korea Household Appliances Market: Touchless, Wireless, Limitless

The South Korea household appliances market was valued at USD 8.93 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by increasing disposable income levels, the strong presence of domestic manufacturers, significant participation in global trade, and rising local demand for advanced household appliances.

Major global brands such as LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics originate from South Korea, reinforcing local market strength through continuous investment and the availability of cutting-edge appliances. Product innovation and the adoption of modern technologies are shaping new growth avenues for the sector. A notable example is LG Electronics’ launch of a redesigned Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator in April 2025, placing the most-used section at eye level for greater convenience—an upgrade aimed at meeting consumer demand for functionality and ease of use.

Competition among global brands continues to drive innovation. In April 2025, Samsung introduced its “AI Home” concept, unveiling a range of smart, innovation-driven appliances at a global launch event held in Seoul. These kinds of technological advancements are positioning South Korea as a leader in the global household appliance industry.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the major appliances segment accounted for the largest revenue share at 90.3%. This dominance is due to increasing adoption of smart home appliances, especially in urban settings. Demand for AI-powered devices like advanced refrigerators is on the rise, with various brands offering products tailored by functionality, capacity, and size to meet diverse consumer needs. By Distribution Channel: Electronics stores held the highest revenue share in 2024, driven by the wide availability of household appliances in multi-brand retail stores. Offline distribution is preferred by many brands due to stronger brand visibility and consumer preference for in-person product evaluation. Shoppers appreciate the ability to assess material quality, features, and design, contributing to the popularity of physical retail channels.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 8.93 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 12.39 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.9%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

To meet evolving consumer expectations and increased demand for technologically advanced appliances, these companies are focusing on research and development, product innovation, marketing enhancements, and strategic collaborations.

LG Electronics delivers a wide array of products under its Home Appliance Solution (HS) Division, including washing machines, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, cooking appliances, dryers, and water purifiers.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. offers an extensive household appliance portfolio featuring air care devices, washers and dryers, and a variety of small home appliances that align with its commitment to smart living.

Key Players

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,

HAIER KOREA

Panasonic Korea Ltd.

Electrolux Korea Ltd.

WINIA Electronics Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The household appliances market in South Korea is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by a robust manufacturing base, a tech-savvy consumer population, and continuous innovation from global leaders like LG and Samsung. Rising incomes, increased environmental awareness, and the growing popularity of smart and energy-efficient appliances are shaping the future of this sector. With ongoing investments in R&D, strategic product launches, and expanding retail channels, the market is expected to witness consistent demand and evolving consumer engagement over the forecast period.