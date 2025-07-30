Power Quality Equipment Market Grows with Rising Grid Modernization

The global power quality equipment market was valued at USD 31.82 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 48.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the rising need for dependable and uninterrupted power supply across various industrial sectors.

Frequent power outages and voltage fluctuations, particularly in emerging economies, are driving the adoption of advanced power quality solutions. The increasing deployment of sensitive electronic systems, which demand consistent and high-quality power for optimal functionality, is further supporting market expansion.

Technological advancements are significantly transforming the power quality equipment landscape. One of the prominent innovations is the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, which facilitate real-time monitoring and control. These systems enable proactive maintenance and rapid response to power anomalies, helping to reduce operational disruptions and associated costs. Additionally, IoT-equipped power quality tools generate valuable analytics that assist organizations in optimizing energy usage and enhancing power management.

The evolution of smart grids represents another pivotal trend in the market. Smart grids employ intelligent power quality devices capable of dynamically adjusting to fluctuations in demand and supply. These systems improve grid reliability by detecting and isolating faults, rerouting electricity, and managing load distribution effectively. The increasing incorporation of renewable energy sources into smart grids also demands sophisticated power quality solutions to ensure stability in energy delivery.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global market with a revenue share of 36.4% in 2023.

North America is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

By equipment, the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) segment held the largest share of 23.16% in 2023.

By phase, three-phase equipment accounted for the largest revenue contribution in 2023.

By end use, the industrial & manufacturing segment dominated the market landscape in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 31.82 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 48.46 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.3%

Largest Regional Market in 2023: Asia Pacific

Key Company Insights

Major industry players are actively pursuing strategies such as product innovation, strategic collaborations, and regional expansion to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in January 2023, Schneider Electric S.E. launched the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular, a robust system designed to protect critical loads. With capacities ranging from 50 to 250 kW and an N+1 scalable setup, the system supports EcoStruxure architecture, allowing for remote monitoring and improved operational efficiency.

Leading Power Quality Equipment Companies

Eaton Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Siemens

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric S.E.

Legrand

Piller Power Systems

Conclusion

The global power quality equipment market is poised for steady growth, underpinned by the increasing demand for stable power infrastructure, rapid technological integration, and the expansion of industrial operations worldwide. As smart grids and IoT-enabled systems gain traction, the need for advanced power quality solutions will continue to rise, making this market a vital component of modern energy management and infrastructure resilience.