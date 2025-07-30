Precision Farming Market Grows with Rising Demand for Smart Agriculture

The global precision farming market size was estimated at USD 11.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 24.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2025 to 2030. The growth of precision farming is largely attributed to the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the increasing use of advanced analytics by farmers.

Advanced analytics, a core component of data science, leverages a range of tools and methodologies to predict trends and ensure optimal management of crops and soil. This empowers farmers to make informed decisions and efficiently plan agricultural activities. Technologies such as IoT, GPS, and remote sensing application control play a pivotal role in providing a deeper understanding of key farming operations like irrigation and plowing. IoT, in particular, enables effective crop monitoring through real-time data collection on environmental temperature and soil moisture via field-deployed sensors. This data supports informed decisions on harvesting, crop pricing, and soil management, making IoT a significant growth driver for the precision farming market.

In addition to technological advancements, several other factors are contributing to the increased adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. These include enhanced farmer education and training, improved access to information, availability of financial support, and the growing demand for organic produce. As environmental degradation and resource depletion continue to challenge agricultural output, the shift toward sustainable practices that prioritize resource conservation becomes essential. This shift intensifies the need for enhanced crop nutrition and protection, further accelerating market growth.

Emerging innovations such as vertical farming are creating new growth avenues by optimizing crop yields and minimizing waste. Investments in autonomous tractors, GPS-based guidance systems, and advanced sensing technologies are expected to drive the market forward. Soil, climate, and water monitoring sensors provide real-time data across fields, enabling farmers to increase yields and reduce losses. These sensor technologies are also seeing cross-industry adoption, including applications in healthcare, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and sports.

In the post-COVID-19 landscape, the adoption of precision farming and remote sensing technologies is anticipated to rise. Companies are progressively transitioning to wireless platforms that facilitate real-time decision-making in crop health monitoring, yield estimation, irrigation planning, field mapping, and harvest management.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 43.0% in 2024.

The U.S. precision farming market is expected to grow further, supported by favorable government initiatives.

By offering, the hardware segment dominated with over 66.0% market share in 2024.

By application, the yield monitoring segment held the largest share of over 42.0% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.67 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 24.09 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.1%

Largest Regional Market: North America

Key Precision Farming Company Insights

Prominent market players include Trimble, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries Inc., and Deere and Company.

Deere & Company manufactures a wide range of machinery for agriculture, forestry, and landscaping, including drivetrains and engines for heavy equipment.

AGCO Corporation, based in the U.S., develops and sells agricultural equipment such as tractors, foragers, combines, smart farming solutions, and tillage systems.

Emerging participants like Prospera Technologies and Agrible, Inc. are gaining attention in the industry.

Prospera Technologies offers AI-based sensors and imaging tools for irrigation and crop health optimization.

Agrible, Inc. provides agriculture solutions across 30+ countries, supporting efficient resource use and sustainability in farming practices.

Conclusion

The precision farming market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the convergence of IoT, AI, advanced analytics, and sustainable agricultural practices. As farmers increasingly adopt smart technologies to optimize productivity and resource usage, the demand for precision farming solutions is set to escalate. With substantial investments in automation, real-time monitoring, and data-driven tools, the industry is positioned to revolutionize modern agriculture, ensuring long-term food security and environmental sustainability.