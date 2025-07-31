Digital Payment Market 2030: Adapting to Consumer Preferences

Global Digital Payment Market Overview

The global digital payment market was valued at USD 114.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 361.30 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2025 to 2030. According to The World Bank, by the end of 2021, over two-thirds of adults worldwide were either making or receiving digital payments—a figure expected to continue rising in the years ahead.

The accelerating adoption of digital payments is primarily driven by increasing smartphone penetration, widespread internet accessibility, the growing use of contactless payment methods during the pandemic, and government-led initiatives encouraging digital financial ecosystems. According to data from Kepios Pte. Ltd., by the start of Q4 2023, approximately 5.30 billion people—or 65.7% of the global population—were internet users, and 84% of mobile phones in use were smartphones. This growing connectivity has enabled broader adoption of digital transactions, enhancing convenience and accessibility worldwide.

Governments are actively promoting the use of digital payments through strategic partnerships and global collaborations. For example, in December 2023, the governments of the Philippines and Ghana joined forces with the United Nations World Food Program and the Better Than Cash Alliance to launch a global “call to action” at COP28 in the UAE, urging public and private institutions to adopt responsible digital payment practices for more effective emergency response systems. Such initiatives are playing a pivotal role in accelerating market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the shift toward contactless payments, as public health concerns encouraged touch-free transaction options. In April 2020, Mastercard reported a 40% increase in contactless payments, including tap-to-pay and mobile pay. This rapid adoption underscored the growing preference for mobile wallets and digital card transactions, fueling the expansion of the digital payment ecosystem by highlighting its benefits in safety, speed, and convenience.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global digital payment market in 2024, accounting for 33.5% of the total revenue.

The U.S. digital payment market continues to witness robust growth, supported by technological innovation, evolving consumer behavior, and favorable regulatory frameworks.

By solution, the payment processing segment held the largest market share at 26.7% in 2024.

By mode of payment, the point-of-sale (POS) segment accounted for the largest share of global revenue in 2024.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment led the market in terms of revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 114.41 Billion

: USD 114.41 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 361.30 Billion

: USD 361.30 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 21.4%

: 21.4% Largest Market (2024) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Company Insights in Digital Payments

Major players in the digital payment market include PayPal Holdings Inc., Aliant Payments, Aurus Inc., Adyen, and Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd. These companies are strategically focused on expanding their customer base through technological innovation, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

To meet the rising demand for secure, efficient, and modern payment solutions, many digital payment providers are integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. These efforts aim to improve transaction security, user experience, and overall system efficiency, thereby supporting the global shift toward digital and cashless economies.

PayPal Holdings Inc. operates a global digital payment platform enabling mobile and online transactions for individuals and businesses. The company emphasizes secure and simple payments across devices, apps, websites, and in-store locations.

Mastercard Incorporated offers digital payment solutions, including Masterpass, a global platform enabling seamless and secure transactions across devices and channels. The company connects governments, consumers, merchants, and financial institutions in a digitally integrated ecosystem.

Key Digital Payment Companies

The following companies are recognized leaders in the digital payment market and play a critical role in shaping global industry trends:

Aliant Payments

Aurus Inc.

Adyen

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Novatti Group Pty Ltd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

Wirecard

Authorize.Net

Conclusion

The global digital payment market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by rising smartphone and internet penetration, increased demand for contactless transactions, and supportive government initiatives. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward digital payments, solidifying new consumer behaviors centered on convenience, speed, and hygiene. As businesses and governments continue to invest in innovative payment technologies and infrastructure, the digital payment ecosystem is poised for sustained expansion. North America currently leads in market share, but with increasing digital connectivity and policy support, regions such as Asia Pacific are expected to emerge as high-growth markets over the forecast period.