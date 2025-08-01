Public Key Infrastructure Market Driven by Rise in Cybersecurity Threats

The global public key infrastructure (PKI) market size was estimated at USD 6.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by the rising need for secure digital communication and identity authentication across banking, healthcare, government, and e-commerce sectors. The proliferation of cloud services, IoT devices, and remote work models has significantly increased the demand for strong encryption and certificate management solutions.

The surge in cyber threats, compliance requirements, and the integration of PKI with emerging technologies such as blockchain and zero-trust architectures are accelerating market adoption. Organizations around the globe are undergoing rapid digital transformation, prompting the need for robust frameworks like PKI to protect sensitive data and enable secure identity verification. As enterprises transition to cloud platforms and distributed workforces, PKI is becoming essential to digital infrastructure.

Cloud computing has emerged as a critical enabler for innovation in the public key infrastructure market. Organizations are increasingly utilizing cloud-based PKI services to manage digital certificates and encryption keys efficiently, with improved agility and scalability. This approach supports hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, enabling consistent security enforcement across decentralized systems. As the adoption of cloud solutions continues to grow, so does the demand for cloud-integrated PKI platforms.

Government initiatives to expand digital public services are also contributing to the PKI market’s strong momentum. Countries worldwide are deploying digital IDs, e-signatures, and secure document handling systems that depend heavily on PKI. These implementations enhance operational efficiency, transparency, and user trust in digital governance, positioning PKI as a cornerstone of national digital infrastructure.

In the healthcare sector, digital transformation has opened up new avenues for PKI implementation. As providers increasingly adopt digital solutions for patient management, telehealth, and data sharing, the need for strong encryption and user authentication has grown. PKI enables secure and compliant healthcare communications, safeguarding patient data and facilitating seamless collaboration among stakeholders.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for over 32% of the global PKI market share in 2024.

The U.S. dominated the North American market with over 88% share in 2024.

By component, the solutions segment held the largest share at over 53% in 2024.

On-premises deployment was the most widely adopted model in 2024.

Large enterprises led the market by enterprise size in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6.37 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 19.65 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 21.1%

Largest Market: North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Company Insights

Amazon Web Services, Inc. provides scalable cloud-based PKI services tailored for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, featuring automation and advanced security.

DigiCert, Inc. is a leading authority in SSL/TLS and PKI solutions, offering robust encryption tools and certificate lifecycle management.

AppViewX is gaining prominence for its automated certificate lifecycle management platform that simplifies integration in enterprise settings.

Keyfactor delivers cloud-first PKI solutions focused on key lifecycle automation and IoT security, enhancing digital identity protection.

Leading Public Key Infrastructure Companies

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AppViewX

DigiCert, Inc.

eMudhra Limited

ENIGMA Information Protection Systems

Entrust Corporation

FutureX

GlobalSign

Google LLC

HID Global Corporation

Keyfactor

Microsoft Corporation

Sectigo

com

STORMSHEILD

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Conclusion:

The public key infrastructure market is undergoing robust expansion, fueled by a global push toward digital transformation, rising cybersecurity threats, and increasing reliance on cloud services. As industries from government to healthcare integrate PKI into their digital strategies, the demand for secure, scalable, and automated certificate management solutions will continue to grow. The market’s rapid evolution, supported by strong investment and technological advancements, positions PKI as a critical pillar in the future of secure digital communication and identity verification.