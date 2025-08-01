Recombinant Proteins Market Driven by Growth in Biopharmaceuticals

The global recombinant proteins market size was estimated at USD 3.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders is expected to be a key driver for market expansion during the forecast period.

Additionally, the growing preference for biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic enzymes, is further contributing to the growth of the recombinant proteins market. These biologics offer improved efficacy and specificity, making them increasingly favored in the treatment of various complex diseases.

Recombinant proteins are gaining prominence in research due to several advantages over natural proteins. These include high yield production, absence of animal-derived contaminants, and controlled batch-to-batch consistency. Moreover, their amino acid sequences can be modified, and unnatural amino acids can be incorporated, offering greater flexibility in research and development. Widely used recombinant proteins include growth factors (e.g., fibroblast growth factors, vascular endothelial growth factors, neurotrophins), cytokines (e.g., interleukins, interferons, chemokines), and enzymes (e.g., proteases, kinases, nucleases), all of which play essential roles in life sciences research requiring biologically active molecules.

The growing burden of rare genetic disorders is another factor influencing market demand. According to Global Genes, over 400 million people globally are living with rare genetic diseases, underscoring the urgent need for innovative treatments, improved healthcare settings, and awareness. Advanced drug development strategies, including biomarker discovery and precision medicine, are increasingly enabled by access to high-quality biological samples from biobanks and cohort studies. A notable example includes the FDA’s approval in September 2024 of isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa), developed by Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for treating adults with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplantation.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 41.1% share in 2024.

The U.S. continues to emerge as a dynamic hub in the life sciences industry.

By product, the cytokines & growth factors segment accounted for 24.6% of the global market share in 2024.

By application, the therapeutics segment dominated with a 34.2% share in 2024.

Pharma & biotechnology companies captured the largest share by end use, with 38.1% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.01 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.58 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.2%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Recombinant Proteins Company Insights

Major players in the recombinant proteins market are actively pursuing strategic mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to broaden their portfolios and extend global reach.

Key Recombinant Proteins Companies:

Sino Biological, Inc.

Bio-Techne

GenScript

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Proteintech Group, Inc.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Abnova Corporation

RayBiotech Life Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Conclusion

The recombinant proteins market is witnessing strong growth, driven by rising chronic and genetic disease prevalence, increased adoption of biopharmaceuticals, and expanding applications in life sciences research. Technological advancements and regulatory approvals are paving the way for new therapeutic solutions, while the ongoing shift toward precision medicine and biomarker discovery is further elevating demand. With North America holding a dominant position and companies investing heavily in R&D and strategic alliances, the market is poised for sustained innovation and expansion through 2030.