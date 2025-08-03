Trucker Insurance Coverage Now Accessible on JMG Website

Norwalk, Connecticut, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — John M. Glover Insurance Agency, a trusted name in business insurance for more than a century, has announced the launch of its latest service offering: Trucker Insurance. Now available through the agency’s official website, this expanded coverage is designed to meet the complex and changing insurance needs of small and mid-sized trucking operations. The program includes a range of customizable policies that protect commercial vehicles, freight, and operational liabilities. By introducing this comprehensive service, the agency continues its longstanding mission to equip business owners with tailored risk management solutions that support long-term success.

Trucker insurance is much more than a regulatory requirement. This service responds to an increase in demand from trucking professionals who are managing rising operating costs, increased freight liability, and client contract terms. John M. Glover Insurance Agency offers policies that include primary liability coverage, which meets federal and state minimums for bodily injury and property damage caused to others. Additionally, the program features physical damage coverage to protect the insured’s equipment, as well as cargo insurance for the freight itself. Recognizing the vulnerability of many businesses to exclusions and coverage gaps, the agency also offers enhanced options, including non-trucking liability, trailer interchange coverage, motor truck cargo legal liability, and uninsured or underinsured motorist protection.

Each trucking business faces unique exposures depending on its hauling radius, cargo type, and area of operation. For example, routes that run extensively through urban centers or across state lines often carry increased risk, which can impact premium pricing and available policy options. With trained agents who possess in-depth knowledge of the transportation sector, the John M. Glover Insurance team works closely with clients to identify the optimal blend of coverage that aligns with their specific business activities. Whether the operation involves general freight or specialized cargo such as refrigerated goods or hazardous materials, the agency is prepared to provide strategic guidance and policy customization.

By introducing trucker insurance, John M. Glover Insurance Agency reinforces its commitment to helping clients not only meet compliance requirements but also protect their people, assets, and income from significant losses. The new service is available now at https://jmg.com/trucker-insurance/. For additional information, contact the company’s headquarters at 29 Haviland Street, Norwalk, Connecticut 06854 or call (844) 304-7332. A full overview of John M. Glover Insurance Agency’s commercial insurance offerings can be found at https://jmg.com/.

###