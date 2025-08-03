ISACA Expands Eligibility of First-ever Advanced AI Audit Certification

Six additional global credentials now included among prerequisites for the Advanced in AI Audit (AAIA) credential

Bangalore, India, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — A greater number of audit certification holders around the globe now meet the requirements to pursue the new ISACA Advanced in AI Audit (AAIA) certification—the first and only advanced audit-specific artificial intelligence certification designed for experienced auditors.

In addition to the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) from ISACA, Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) from Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the following are now included among the prerequisite credentials a candidate can have to become AAIA certified:

ACCA Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

ACCA Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (Canadian CPA) from Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada

CPA Australia Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA) from CPA Australia

CPA Australia Fellow Certified Practicing Accountant (FCPA) from CPA Australia

Japanese Certified Public Accountant (Japanese CPA) from the Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (JICPA)

Built on ISACA’s trusted expertise in IT audit and the rigorous standards behind these renowned credentials, AAIA validates expertise in conducting AI-focused audits, addressing AI integration challenges, and enhancing audit processes through AI-driven insights. The credential covers the key domains of AI governance and risk, AI operations, and AI auditing tools and techniques.

“As a global organization, we are committed to providing professionals around the world with the training, resources, and credentialing to help them advance their careers,” says Shannon Donahue, ISACA Chief Content and Publishing Officer. “We welcome the opportunity to serve this expanded community of experienced audit professionals seeking to validate their AI skills and knowledge through the AAIA credential.”

AAIA joins other recently released AI courses and resources from ISACA, as well as the Advanced in AI Security Management (AAISM) credential coming in Q3, which can be earned by CISMs and CISSPs.

Learn more about AAIA, the exam and preparation resources at www.isaca.org/credentialing/aaia. More information about ISACA’s other credentials can be found at www.isaca.org/credentialing.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) champions the global workforce advancing trust in technology. For more than 55 years, ISACA has empowered its community of 185,000+ members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with nearly 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members’ careers—helping them to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape, drive trusted innovation and ensure a more secure digital world. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.

