From Gamer Frustration to Innovation: Free Gamepad Tester Tool Helps Players Spot Stick Drift and Deadzones

Manchester, United Kingdom, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — If you’ve ever felt your game slipping because of stick drift or laggy controls, you’re not alone. A team from the UK created something simple that’s helping gamers everywhere. It’s called GamepadTester – a free online tool that lets you test your controller instantly, right in your browser.

No installs. No logins. Just plug in your gamepad and start testing.

Marcus Richardson, the creator behind the tool, said, “I was tired of guessing whether it was the game or my controller. So I made something that just works.”

How GamepadTester Came to Life:

2022: The idea started after Marcus experienced stick drift during a long weekend gaming session.

2023: Local gamers and streamers tested the early version and gave feedback.

2024: A full version of the site was launched with support for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and more.

2025: Over 100,000 people have now used the tool, and mobile support is coming soon.

Gamers everywhere are using GamepadTester to check if their gear is still in good shape before heading into ranked matches or couch co-op nights.

About HLPlanet:

HLPlanet builds easy, free tools for gamers and developers. Their goal is to keep things simple and accessible so everyone can test their setup without hassle.

Contact:

Marcus Richardson

pr@hlplanet.com

https://www.hlplanet.com/gamepad-tester

57 Portland St, Manchester M1 3HP, United Kingdom