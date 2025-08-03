Kupler Launches AI-Powered Integration Platform to Simplify Business Automation for Modern Teams

Noida, India, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Today marks the official launch of Kupler, a next-generation integration and automation platform designed to help digital-first businesses connect their tools, automate workflows, and reduce operational complexity — all without managing infrastructure.

Built for flexibility and scale, Kupler empowers businesses to create custom API-based integrations and intelligent workflows using just natural language. With AI assistance, ready-to-use webhook endpoints, and no-code setup options, Kupler ensures teams can automate operations fast — whether it’s syncing e-commerce orders to CRMs, updating ERPs in real time, or classifying incoming leads.

“We built Kupler to give businesses control and freedom when it comes to automation,” said Vishal Gupta, Founder & CEO of Kupler. “Today’s platforms are often rigid or bloated — Kupler brings back flexibility, while handling the infrastructure and scalability behind the scenes.”

Key Features of Kupler

Flexible Integrations: Connect any API-enabled app, including e-commerce, CRM, ERP, and internal tools.

AI-Powered Workflows: Automate with intelligence — from generating product descriptions to routing leads.

️ Ready Infrastructure: Hosted webhook endpoints, logging, retries, and secret storage included.

Pay-as-You-Go Pricing: No subscriptions. Buy credits once, use forever. No hidden lock-ins.

Free Setup for Early Users: The first integration is on the house — get started quickly with expert assistance.

Built for Modern Businesses

Whether you’re a fast-growing D2C brand, a SaaS startup, or a digital agency, Kupler is built to support the unique integration needs of today’s teams — without forcing them into rigid prebuilt connectors or complex DevOps setups.

From e-commerce and fintech to healthcare, Kupler enables real-time, AI-powered, and event-based automation that grows with your business.

Availability

Kupler is now publicly available at kupler.in. Businesses can sign up for free, receive 100 complimentary credits, and get their first automation fully set up by Kupler’s in-house experts.

For press inquiries, demos, or partnership discussions, please contact:

support@kupler.in

kupler.in

About Kupler

Kupler is a Middleware-as-a-Service (MWaaS) platform based in Bengaluru, India, enabling businesses to build custom integrations and AI-powered automations across tools. With hosted infrastructure, developer-grade flexibility, and a user-first experience, Kupler is redefining how digital businesses automate operations at scale. Learn more at kupler.in.