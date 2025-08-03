The Loop in Chapel Hill is racing to rebuild after Tropical Storm Chantal

Jacksonville, FL, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Loop in Chapel Hill is moving forward with plans to rebuild after Tropical Storm Chantal brought almost six feet of floodwater into the restaurant on July 5. Despite extensive damage, the team is working quickly toward a reopening target by the end of the year.

The storm caused significant interior loss, requiring the restaurant to be taken down to the studs. Equipment was destroyed, wiring and permitting are being redone, and new materials are being sourced despite supply delays. Renovation efforts are already underway, with support from city officials to fast-track approvals.

“This location has been good to us, and the community has been even better—we’re not leaving now,” said Scott Novak, GM and part-owner. “We’re renovating our current location to reopen as quickly as possible—restoring jobs for our dedicated team and continuing to serve the community we’ve been proud to call home for over 30 years.”

Mike Schneider, co-founder of The Loop added, “Every store we have is a family store, and we are so proud of the ownership here in Chapel Hill and the tradition they’ve built. We look forward to reopening as soon as possible. The good news is, for those with a real hankering for some great Loop food, it’s just 20 minutes away in Durham—and we’re so thankful for their support.”

The Chapel Hill team remains committed to staying put. With five years left on the lease, leadership emphasized that rebuilding is the right path forward—for the business, its employees, and the loyal customer base.

Community support has been vital. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $25,000 to help bridge employee wages during the closure. Contributions include $2,159 from the Chapel Hill Country Club Swim Team and numerous $1000 donations with 251 donations thus far. The Loop Corporate office has remained actively involved, assisting with planning, design updates, and coordination.

When reopened, the Chapel Hill Loop will feature a refreshed interior while preserving the menu and atmosphere customers know and love. Progress updates will be shared on social media.

Customers seeking their Loop favorites in the meantime are encouraged to visit the Durham location, just a short drive away.

To support our team, click here.

For images and b-roll, click here.

To learn more, visit https://www.thelooprestaurant.com/.

About The Loop

The Loop Restaurant is a neighborhood fast-casual restaurant that offers the quality and atmosphere of a full-service dining establishment. As a pioneer of the fast-casual segment for over 40 years, The Loop Pizza Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a variety of made-to-order fresh foods in an upscale environment. The Loop serves a variety of signature pizzas, burgers, salads, sandwiches and hand-dipped milkshakes, and is open for lunch and dinner daily. Based in Jacksonville, FL, The Loop l was founded by Mike and Terry Schneider in 1981 as a 60-seat restaurant. Today there are 14 locations in two states. For more information, visit http://www.looppizzagrill.com/.