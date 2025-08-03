OMKITCHEN Just Organic Introduces Guilt-Free Organic Sweets – No Added Sugar, No Sweeteners

Delhi NCR, India, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — OMKITCHEN Just Organic, a trusted name in organic, home-style, chemical-free food, is proud to announce the launch of its new range of no sugar organic sweets specially crafted for health-conscious consumers. The highlight of this range is Mix Dry Fruit Barfi and Kaju Anjeer Barfi, both prepared without any added sugar or artificial sweeteners.



Mix Dry Fruit Barfi Naturally Sweetened Only with Dates and Figs, and Kaju Anjeer Barfi Naturally Sweetened Only with Figs.

Traditional Favourites with Organic Sugar

In addition to sugar-free options, OMKITCHEN Just Organic also offers a collection of traditional favourites crafted with organic ingredients and made using organic, sulphur-free sugar for those who prefer authentic sweetness. These include:

Kaju Katli

Badam Barfi

Kaju Pista Roll

Paan Laddu

All sweets are made with carefully sourced organic ingredients, ensuring purity, authenticity, and rich taste without compromising on health.

Why This Range Matters

Speaking about the launch, the Marketing Head from More Orgo, the parent company of OMKITCHEN Just Organic, said: “We introduced this range of sugar-free sweets to give our customers healthier options that don’t compromise on flavour or authenticity. Many people today are looking for festive indulgence without the guilt of refined sugars or artificial sweeteners. Our goal is to bring back traditional mithai in its purest, most wholesome form.”

Perfect for Gifting and Celebrations

These sweets are ideal for everyday indulgence, festive gifting, or sharing on special occasions. By combining organic ingredients, traditional recipes, and mindful preparation, OMKITCHEN Just Organic aims to offer a guilt-free alternative for those who want to enjoy sweets while staying aligned with their health-conscious lifestyle.

The new mouth-watering organic sweet range is now available for order via the official website, with delivery options across Delhi NCR. Customers can also place bulk orders, pre-orders for festive gifting or special events. You can also place your pre-order by simply calling +91-8882210294. At OMKITCHEN Just Organic, we don’t keep prior stock—our sweets are freshly prepared only after we receive orders.

With this launch, OMKITCHEN Just Organic continues its commitment to creating food that is organic, wholesome, and truly mindful, because indulgence should never come at the cost of well-being.

About OMKITCHEN:

OMKITCHEN Just Organic is a leading provider of chemical-free, natural, and organic homestyle meals delivered straight to their customers’ doorsteps in Delhi/NCR. With over 500 recipes cooked by a team of professionals who use entirely pure, organic, and residual-free ingredients, OMKITCHEN delivers organic food to your work and home.

For Further Enquiries, Contact Us Here:

More Orgo Private Limited

D-108 1st Floor, Sector 2, Noida-201301

Tel: +91-8882210294

Email: info@moreorgo.com

Website: https://www.omorganickitchen.com/