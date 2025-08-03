Cognitry Showcases Innovation and Learning Leadership at SparkVenture 1.0 Grand Finale

London, UK, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Cognitry, powered by Core Cognitics, proudly participated in two landmark events last week SmartShift 2025 and the SparkVenture 1.0 Grand Finale reaffirming its commitment to building future-ready learning ecosystems that go beyond the classroom.

Both events served as platforms for dialogue, discovery, and direction-setting around education, emerging technology, and ethical innovation.

SmartShift 2025: Reimagining Education in a Tech-Driven World

Held as a global forum for visionaries, SmartShift 2025 brought together leaders in AI, sustainability, autonomous systems, and smart infrastructure. Cognitry joined thought leaders to explore how education can prepare learners for:

AI-native and systems-based thinking

The evolution of autonomous and intelligent systems

Green innovation with measurable impact

Responsible and ethical tech-driven urban design

Key Highlights Of the Events:

Dr. Abdul Salam Mohammed, CEO, Markaz Knowledge City, Former Scientist at Indian Space Research Organization, shared an extraordinary case study on building a truly sensor-driven, award-winning smart city rooted in science and sustainability.

PeeKay Steel Castings (P) Limited demonstrated their leap toward Industry 5.0, featuring innovations in AI-powered manufacturing, energy monitoring, and green steel initiatives.

Shabeer Puthukkudi , Director, CTO, Core Cognitics showcased our enterprise AI in action, from predictive maintenance and smart mobility systems to real-time infrastructure monitoring.

This was more than just a conference, it was a collective step toward joining hands to build smarter, more sustainable futures. Together, we explored not just the tech, but the human intent behind it – because true progress isn’t just about speed, it’s about purpose.

SparkVenture 1.0 Grand Finale

More than a competition, the SparkVenture 1.0 Grand Finale showcased the untapped potential of student-led innovation.

The event concluded with a cash prize distribution and certificate ceremony, recognizing standout innovations and rewarding excellence.

Building the Future of Learning

The insights gathered from these events are already being integrated into Cognitry’s upcoming programs in AI, Automation, Sustainability, and Ethical Innovation designed for both students and professionals.

About Cognitry

Cognitry, the EdTech division of UK-based technology company, Core Cognitics, is dedicated to delivering real-world, future-aligned learning experiences through industry-relevant programs in AI, data science, automation, and more. Through strategic partnerships and innovation-driven platforms, Cognitry continues to empower learners to not only adapt to change but shape it.

