Military Sensors Market Witnesses Growth Amid Rising Defense Investments

The global military sensors market size was estimated at USD 11.40 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is driven by ongoing advancements in sensor technology. Developments such as miniaturization, improved sensitivity, and enhanced data processing are contributing to more precise and dependable sensor systems.

These innovations enable superior performance in harsh and demanding environments, including extreme temperatures, high altitudes, and underwater conditions. As a result, military forces are expanding the use of sensors across a broader range of applications, such as intelligence gathering and target recognition, thereby fueling market expansion.

Another major growth driver is the increasing integration of unmanned systems like drones and autonomous vehicles. These platforms depend on sophisticated sensors for functions such as navigation, surveillance, and combat operations. With the defense sector shifting toward automation and remote warfare to minimize human risk, the demand for accurate real-time sensor data continues to rise, boosting market growth.

The growing importance of electronic warfare (EW) is also contributing to the demand for advanced military sensors. In the context of modern combat, detecting, jamming, and countering enemy electronic systems is critical. Sensors capable of analyzing radar and communication signals are integral to EW systems. The heightened focus on enhancing EW capabilities for battlefield superiority is driving significant investment in this area.

Additionally, rising global defense budgets are a key factor supporting market growth. Countries with heightened geopolitical tensions are increasing their defense spending to modernize armed forces and invest in advanced technologies, including sensors. This trend is expected to drive further adoption of military sensor systems across various platforms and applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America military sensors market dominated with a revenue share of nearly 37% in 2023.

The airborne segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023, propelled by advanced sensor integration in aircraft.

By application, the Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) segment held around 29% market share in 2023.

The electronic warfare segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of over 8% from 2024 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 11.40 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 18.31 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.9%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Key Military Sensors Company Insights

BAE Systems plc is a leading global defense and aerospace company offering an extensive portfolio including military aircraft, naval vessels, advanced electronics, and IT solutions.

RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies) specializes in aerospace and defense systems including radars, missile systems, aircraft engines, and cybersecurity solutions.

Emerging players such as Curtiss-Wright Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated are gaining traction in the market through innovative sensor technologies for diverse defense applications.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation focuses on precision-engineered solutions for aerospace and defense markets.

TE Connectivity Ltd. manufactures connectors and sensors for multiple industries, including defense.

Teledyne Technologies is recognized for its expertise in digital imaging and aerospace electronics.

Key Military Sensors Companies

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems plc

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Safran S.A.

Textron Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thales Group

General Electric Company

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

IMPERX, INC.

RTX Corporation

Conclusion

The military sensors market is witnessing steady growth fueled by technological advancements, rising defense expenditures, and increasing reliance on unmanned and electronic warfare systems. With modern battlefields demanding real-time intelligence and precision, the role of sensors is becoming increasingly pivotal in ensuring operational superiority. As global tensions continue and defense modernization intensifies, the market is poised for continued expansion through 2030.