Mosquito Repellent Candles Market Grows with Rising Disease Concerns

The global mosquito repellent candles market size was estimated at USD 46.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 61.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. The rising prevalence of mosquito-borne illnesses across various regions and the increasing consumer preference for plant-based solutions are key drivers fueling the demand for mosquito repellent candles.

Compared to traditional mosquito coils, which may cause respiratory discomfort, mosquito repellent candles are considered a safer alternative, particularly for individuals with breathing issues. These candles are widely used in outdoor settings such as river camping, hill camping, and trekking, with variants like soywax and beeswax gaining popularity. Additionally, governments and health authorities are intensifying measures to control the spread of vector-borne diseases including the Zika virus, West Nile virus, chikungunya, and dengue. As a result, repellent candles are increasingly being promoted as a supportive solution alongside fumigation and fogging in urban areas.

Most mosquito repellent candles utilize citronella extracts, which, despite their effectiveness, can pose certain risks. Prolonged exposure to citronella may lead to indoor air toxicity and allergic reactions. These products are also not safe for pets, as ingestion can result in symptoms ranging from skin irritation to depression. Moreover, citronella candles can ignite quickly if placed near flammable materials, which may restrict their use in certain environments. Nevertheless, the demand for these candles remains stable due to their role in preventing mosquito-related diseases.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the mosquito repellent candles market with a 36.9% revenue share in 2023.

Tea lights emerged as the fastest-growing product segment, with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030.

Soywax dominated the wax type segment with a 56.2% market share in 2023.

The offline distribution channel accounted for the largest share at 78.2% in 2023.

Order a free sample PDF of the Mosquito Repellent Candles Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 46.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 61.9 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 3.4%

Region Leader (2023): North America

Zero-tolerance pest policies in the hospitality industry have also contributed to market growth. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing candles infused with essential and scented oils to enhance user experience and ambiance.

Key Mosquito Repellent Candles Company Insights

Leading companies in the market include Murphy’s Naturals, Inc., Spectrum Brands, Inc., and La Jolie Muse, among others. These players are actively expanding their customer base through strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Murphy’s Naturals, Inc., known for its plant-based insect repellents, launched a refillable mosquito repellent candle in June 2023 featuring a sustainable design and stylish stoneware vessels.

The Coleman Company, Inc. specializes in outdoor mosquito repellent solutions, offering recyclable products in various fragrances.

Key Mosquito Repellent Candles Companies

Murphy’s Naturals, Inc.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

The Coleman Company, Inc.

La Jolie Muse

Just Makes Scents Candles & Gifts

com

Llovefevertree

Changrin Valley Soap & Salve

Focus Technology Co. Ltd

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The mosquito repellent candles market continues to show moderate but steady growth, driven by increasing health concerns, eco-conscious consumer preferences, and the need for effective vector control solutions. While challenges such as pet safety and product flammability exist, the market benefits from evolving product innovations and expanding applications, particularly in outdoor and hospitality settings.