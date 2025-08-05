Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Grows with Drug Advancements

The global multiple myeloma therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 20.87 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 30.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by ongoing research and development efforts by key pharmaceutical companies, regulatory approvals from health authorities, and the launch of new therapies and products.

According to the World Health Organization, 35 million new cancer cases are expected by 2050. Although multiple myeloma is considered a rare type of cancer, it still accounts for a considerable number of cases globally. Rising awareness about the disease’s symptoms and improved diagnostic capabilities are key factors accelerating the global market growth. As a result, the demand for advanced and innovative treatment options is increasing. Novel therapies currently in development pipelines and active R&D initiatives are playing a significant role in shaping market dynamics.

Pharmaceutical companies are making substantial investments in developing new drugs and therapies to address existing gaps in treatment and improve patient outcomes. The introduction of cutting-edge medications with enhanced efficacy is transforming how the disease is managed. For instance, in February 2022, the U.S. FDA approved CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma following previous lines of therapy.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global multiple myeloma therapeutics market with a revenue share of 46% in 2023.

The U.S. held a dominant share of 83.3% in the North American market in 2023.

By drug type, the chemotherapy and other drugs segment accounted for 43.3% of the revenue in 2023 due to their widespread use and effectiveness.

Active multiple myeloma represented 71.2% of the overall market share in 2023.

The hospitals segment emerged as the largest end-user, with a market share of 53.8% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 20.87 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 30.30 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.5%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Rising awareness about the symptoms of multiple myeloma and improvements in diagnostic technologies have led to earlier and more accurate diagnoses, contributing to increased demand for effective treatment solutions.

Key Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Company Insights

Leading companies in the market include Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co., and AbbVie Inc., among others. These key players are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is heavily invested in advancing multiple myeloma treatment, offering therapies such as Revlimid—an immunomodulatory drug that inhibits cell proliferation and stimulates immune response, Empliciti—a monoclonal antibody that targets myeloma cells, and CAR T-cell therapies like Abecma and Breyanzi.

Key Companies in the Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Merck & Co.

AbbVie Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

bluebird bio, Inc.

Conclusion

The global multiple myeloma therapeutics market is poised for steady growth, driven by the increasing global burden of cancer, heightened awareness, and breakthroughs in treatment. With pharmaceutical giants continuously investing in novel therapies and advanced drug development, the industry is witnessing a shift toward personalized, targeted, and more effective treatment modalities. As regulatory approvals continue to streamline, and diagnostic capabilities improve, the market is expected to expand further, especially in emerging regions like Asia Pacific.