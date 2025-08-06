Urinalysis Market 2030: The Impact of AI on Diagnostics

Global Urinalysis Market Overview

The global urinalysis market was valued at USD 4.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.85 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.83% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of diseases such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), diabetes, and kidney diseases.

For example, the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2024 indicated that approximately 38.0 million individuals in the U.S. were living with diabetes, representing 11.6% of the population. Additionally, 8.7 million adults were unaware of their condition. Globally, according to WHO data released in November 2024, over 800 million people are living with diabetes.

A joint study by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration and WHO found that global adult diabetes prevalence has doubled over the past three decades, rising from 7% to 14%. Among diabetic individuals, about one-third suffer from kidney-related comorbidities, due to chronic high blood sugar and hypertension. Urinalysis, being a noninvasive and informative diagnostic method, is vital in detecting kidney disorders. The increasing burden of kidney disease is therefore expected to bolster demand for urinalysis products.

Technological Advancements Driving Growth

Innovations in urinalysis devices are enhancing diagnostic accuracy, accessibility, and efficiency. Automated urine analyzers and point-of-care testing (POCT) tools have transformed traditional testing, minimizing manual errors and speeding up diagnostic results. The incorporation of digital microscopy, machine learning algorithms, and cloud-based data systems further improves diagnostic precision and enables remote patient monitoring.

Leading manufacturers such as Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, and Beckman Coulter have introduced advanced platforms that manage high volumes of samples with minimal manual intervention. For instance, in December 2023, Siemens Healthineers AG launched the Atellica UAS 60 Analyzer, a compact urine sediment analysis system. It features digitized microscopy and uses neural networks to identify sediment particles in high-resolution images. These innovations support early detection of chronic diseases like diabetes, kidney disorders, and UTIs, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights :

North America led the global market with a 37.9% revenue share in 2024 , owing to strategic initiatives by major players to expand their portfolios and reach. The U.S. market is expected to maintain steady growth through the forecast period.

: led the global market with a , owing to strategic initiatives by major players to expand their portfolios and reach. The is expected to maintain steady growth through the forecast period. Product Segment :

The consumables segment dominated the market in 2024, with a 78.56% revenue share . The frequent use of reagents and dipsticks in clinical and hospital labs contributes to this dominance.

: The dominated the market in 2024, with a . The frequent use of reagents and dipsticks in clinical and hospital labs contributes to this dominance. End Use :

Clinical laboratories held the highest revenue share of 45.88% in 2024 , attributed to their widespread accessibility and use of advanced diagnostic equipment. The U.S. alone has over 20,000 clinical labs conducting urinalysis and other diagnostic tests.

: held the highest revenue share of , attributed to their widespread accessibility and use of advanced diagnostic equipment. The U.S. alone has over conducting urinalysis and other diagnostic tests. Application Segment:

The urinary tract infection (UTI) screening segment was the leading application in 2024, capturing 24.07% of revenue share. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an estimated 150 million people are affected by UTIs globally each year.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2024 Market Size : USD 4.37 Billion

: USD 4.37 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 6.85 Billion

: USD 6.85 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 7.83%

: 7.83% Leading Region (2024) : North America

: North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape & Company Insights

The global urinalysis market is characterized by intense competition, with leading companies focusing on innovation, automation, and expansion of diagnostic offerings. Key players such as Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers AG dominate the landscape with a wide range of products suited for hospitals, diagnostic labs, and POCT settings.

Emerging companies like Vivoo are harnessing AI, microfluidics, and automation technologies to develop next-gen diagnostic solutions that offer increased sensitivity, usability, and real-time insights.

Key Urinalysis Companies

The following companies hold significant market share and shape the global urinalysis industry:

Abbott

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

ARKRAY Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Quidel Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Conclusion

The urinalysis market is poised for strong growth through 2030, driven by increasing rates of diabetes, kidney disease, and UTIs worldwide. Ongoing technological innovations—such as automation, digitized microscopy, and AI-powered diagnostics—are significantly enhancing the quality and efficiency of testing. With North America leading in revenue and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is expected to see robust expansion in both developed and emerging economies. Major players continue to innovate and expand their offerings to meet the growing demand for accurate, fast, and accessible diagnostic tools.