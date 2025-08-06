Urinary Drainage Bags Market 2030: Insights from Industry Leaders

Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Overview

The global urinary drainage bags market was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. One of the key drivers of this growth is the rapidly increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to urinary tract infections and related health conditions.

As people age, changes such as reduced bladder capacity, diminished pelvic floor muscle strength, slower detrusor muscle contraction, and increased residual urine volume become more common. These factors contribute to bladder control issues like urinary incontinence (UI), urine leakage, and chronic kidney disease (CKD). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), UI is especially prevalent among individuals over the age of 60. The global geriatric population is expected to increase from 9.3% in 2020 to 16.0% by 2050.

A study published in BMC Geriatrics (2020) revealed that 80% of elderly women in Egypt experienced incontinence. Additionally, the rising incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), mainly due to hypertension and diabetes, is expected to further drive the demand for urinary drainage bags. WHO’s 2023 report states that approximately 1.28 billion people aged 30–79 suffer from hypertension. According to the CDC (2022), 37.3 million Americans (roughly 1 in 10) have diabetes, which is the leading cause of advanced renal failure, followed by hypertension. In 2019, WHO reported 1.5 million deaths globally due to diabetes.

The increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary retention, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), UI, and kidney stones, all of which can impair bladder function, is also a significant market driver. Urinary drainage bags are essential for patients dealing with UI, especially those who are bedridden or have limited mobility. According to the NHS England, 61% of men and 34% of women in the UK experience lower urinary tract conditions. Furthermore, Phoenix Physical Therapy reports that 200 million people globally are affected by UI.

The increasing number of surgeries related to urological dysfunctions is boosting the demand for urinary drainage bags for post-operative care. Efforts by nonprofit organizations and private companies to raise awareness around incontinence care are expected to further drive product adoption. For example, the World Federation of Incontinence Patients (WFIP) launched World Continence Week, a global campaign to raise awareness of UI and bladder health. In the U.S., the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) introduced web-based training on UI management for nursing home staff.

Additionally, initiatives such as the “Love Your Gusset” campaign by the Bladder and Bowel Foundation and ERIC aim to raise awareness of stress incontinence in women. These global and national awareness efforts, along with better reimbursement policies, are leading to increased R&D investments in cost-effective and innovative urinary drainage solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Overview :

North America led the global urinary drainage bags market in 2022, accounting for 39.6% of total revenue. The high prevalence of conditions such as bladder cancer, bladder obstruction, UI, urinary retention, and BPH is a major growth driver in this region.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by expanding access to healthcare and increased demand for modern urology devices in the region.

The leg bags segment held the dominant market share in 2022, contributing 58.4% of revenue. It is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% through 2030 due to convenience and portability.

Disposable urinary drainage bags accounted for the largest share of 58.8% in 2022 and are expected to maintain dominance with a CAGR of 4.9%. Their ease of use and hygiene benefits make them the preferred choice.

The 500–1000 ml capacity segment generated the highest revenue share of 43.5% in 2022 and is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3%. The increasing demand for leg bags in this size range is supporting growth.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2022 Market Size : USD 2.01 Billion

: USD 2.01 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 2.9 Billion

: USD 2.9 Billion CAGR (2023–2030) : 4.9%

: 4.9% Largest Regional Market (2022) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape & Company Insights

Leading companies are pursuing strategies such as product diversification, strategic partnerships, global expansion, acquisitions, and technological innovation to gain a competitive edge.

For example:

In July 2021, Amsino Medical Group opened a new manufacturing facility in Aurora, expanding its production capabilities and customer reach.

In November 2022, Coloplast introduced the SpeediCath Flex Set in the U.S.—a closed system catheter with a bag attachment, omnidirectional tip, and “no-touch” dry sleeve. It features triple-action coating technology and is designed to reduce the risk of UTIs and urethral damage, particularly for patients with spinal cord injuries.

Key Urinary Drainage Bag Companies

ConvaTec, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Teleflex, Inc.

Coloplast

BD (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc.

Amsino International, Inc.

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Manfred Sauer GmbH

Conclusion

The global urinary drainage bags market is set for steady growth through 2030, driven by a growing elderly population, rising prevalence of urological disorders, and increasing cases of diabetes and hypertension. Technological innovations, awareness campaigns, and supportive reimbursement policies are also enhancing product adoption. With North America maintaining a leading market position and the Middle East & Africa showing the fastest growth potential, the market presents a robust outlook. Ongoing R&D and new product introductions by key players are expected to further stimulate demand and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

