Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Gains Momentum with Rising Pregnancy Rates

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market was valued at USD 4.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.16 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.06% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by increasing demand for NIPT, a rise in strategic collaborations and licensing agreements, and improvements in the reimbursement landscape.

A key factor contributing to the market expansion is the growing incidence of chromosomal abnormalities, which has heightened the need for early and accurate prenatal screening. Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused minor disruptions, most manufacturers maintained close communication with the U.S. FDA to mitigate supply chain issues and ensure service continuity.

Among global markets, China represents a significant growth opportunity, with approximately 14.65 million annual births and a rising number of high-risk pregnancies. India also experiences a substantial burden of genetic disorders. Studies report that chromosomal abnormalities occur in 1 out of every 166 newborns, and Down syndrome (trisomy 21) has a high prevalence of 1 in every 800 births, resulting in around 32,000 affected newborns annually. NIPT offers a non-invasive, reliable method for early detection, which can assist families in making informed decisions.

Manufacturers continue to innovate and expand their testing portfolios. Many now offer advanced screening for conditions such as copy number variants, rare trisomies, and microdeletions, including Jacobsen syndrome (11q deletion), DiGeorge syndrome (22q11.2 deletion), Prader–Willi and Angelman syndromes (15q deletion), cri-du-chat syndrome (15p deletion), and Wolf–Hirschhorn syndrome (4p deletion). In May 2022, ARUP Laboratories introduced a new cfDNA test with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, approved for use as early as 10 weeks into pregnancy for women carrying a single fetus.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global NIPT market with a 42.08% revenue share in 2023.

Gestation Period: The 13–24 weeks segment led the market with a 51.5% share in 2023.

Technology: Next-generation sequencing (NGS) held the largest share at 29.8% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 4.21 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.16 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 10.06%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Developments

Leading players are focusing on expanding their geographical footprint and product offerings to enhance global service delivery.

In September 2023, Yourgene Health plc launched the MagBench Automated DNA Extraction Instrument and Kit, aimed at the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern markets. This benchtop solution enhances the Sage 32 NIPT Workflow, enabling faster and more cost-effective DNA extraction.

In August 2022, Natera, Inc. announced the FDA pre-submission for its Panorama NIPT, targeting chromosomal aneuploidies and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, signaling its commitment to regulatory compliance and advanced screening technologies.

Major NIPT Companies

Genesis Genetics (CooperSurgical, Inc.)

Natera, Inc.

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH

Illumina, Inc. (Verinata Health, Inc.)

Centogene N.V.

MedGenome Labs Ltd.

Myriad Women’s Health, Inc. (Counsyl, Inc.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Ariosa Diagnostics)

Qiagen

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Progenity, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Conclusion

The non-invasive prenatal testing market is witnessing robust growth due to technological advancements, increasing awareness of genetic disorders, and a growing preference for safe, early-stage prenatal screening. With strategic developments, expanded testing capabilities, and geographic expansion, the market is set to transform prenatal care globally, ensuring early detection and better outcomes for expecting families.