Specialty Fertilizers Market: The Shift Towards Sustainable Practices

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Overview

The global specialty fertilizers market was valued at USD 38,062 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 53,383.72 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030. Among the different product forms, the dry segment is expected to hold the largest market share.

This dominance is attributed to the rising adoption of controlled-release and slow-release fertilizers, along with the ease of application and high effectiveness of dry formulations. Dry specialty fertilizers offer multiple advantages such as cost-efficiency, longer shelf life, consistent nutrient release, and performance stability in diverse weather conditions, making them a preferred choice over liquid alternatives.

Market growth is largely fueled by the increasing demand for high-quality crop yields, the need for sustainable agricultural practices, and the adoption of precision agriculture techniques, which depend on targeted nutrient applications. Specialty fertilizers, known for their high nutrient use efficiency and precise, localized application, are expected to play a pivotal role in meeting these demands.

Controlled-Release Fertilizers (CRFs): Market Leader in Technology

Controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs) are anticipated to dominate the specialty fertilizers market. These fertilizers gradually release nutrients in alignment with crop requirements throughout their growth cycles. CRFs are typically composed of water-soluble nutrients encapsulated in a polymer coating. When applied to the soil, moisture penetrates the coating and triggers a controlled release of nutrients, influenced by soil temperature.

This technology ensures a sustained nutrient supply, enhances nutrient use efficiency, and helps minimize environmental impact through reduced leaching and runoff. CRFs are becoming increasingly vital in supporting efficient, eco-friendly agricultural practices.

Order a free sample PDF of the Specialty Fertilizers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the market with a 32.71% revenue share in 2024, with India and China at the forefront. The region benefits from intensive agricultural activities, government subsidies, and the growing use of micro-irrigation systems that promote fertigation practices. Both soil and foliar applications are prominent in crops like rice and plantations.

By application, the fertigation segment held the largest share of 54.11% in 2024. Fertigation allows for precise nutrient delivery, reduces nutrient losses, and improves water-use efficiency by applying nutrients directly to the root zone, minimizing runoff and leaching.

Based on technology, the CRF segment captured the highest market revenue in 2024. This is due to growing global awareness of nutrient efficiency, rising application rates in developing countries, and increasing demand for high-value crops. CRFs also address the major concern of nutrient loss to the environment.

In terms of fertilizer type, the urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) segment held the leading share in 2024. UAN is favored for its balanced nutrient content, application flexibility, and high nitrogen availability, providing prolonged nutrition in a liquid form that suits various crop types.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment led the market in 2024. Specialty fertilizers are widely used in this segment, including slow-release fertilizers (SRFs) like methylene urea (MU) and CRFs, along with potassium nitrate, which enhances the quality and yield of fruits, nuts, horticultural crops, and flowers.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 38,062 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 53,383.72 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.8%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the specialty fertilizers market include K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Yara, Nutrien, Nufarm, and EuroChem Group, among others.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft is a German company involved in the production of both standard and specialty fertilizers. It extracts potassium, magnesium, and sulfur-rich salts from mines in Germany for use in various agricultural applications.

Nutrien is the world’s largest supplier of crop inputs, distributing around 27 million tons of potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products. The company emphasizes balanced nutrient management, precision agriculture, and sustainable farming practices to improve soil health and crop productivity while reducing environmental risks.

Emerging market participants include The Mosaic Company, CF Industries and Holdings, Inc., SQM SA, OCP Group, and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (SQM).

Mosaic specializes in phosphate and potash-based fertilizers, essential for enhancing crop yields per acre. The company operates large-scale mining and distribution operations to supply high-quality nutrients globally.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) offers a diverse range of specialty fertilizers such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, potassium sulfate, potassium chloride, and sulfate, serving major crops like wheat, corn, rice, and sugarcane. Over 50% of SQM’s revenue comes from its specialty fertilizer division.

Key Players

Nutrien Ltd

Yara

ICL

The Mosaic Company

CF Industries and Holdings, Inc.

Nufarm

SQM SA

OCP Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Eurochem Group

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global specialty fertilizers market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by the rising demand for efficient nutrient solutions, the adoption of precision agriculture, and increasing emphasis on sustainable farming. The market’s shift toward dry formulations, controlled-release technologies, and fertigation methods reflects the need for more precise, effective, and environmentally responsible fertilization practices. Asia Pacific remains the leading regional market, with CRF technology, UAN fertilizers, and the fruits & vegetables crop segment driving the highest value.

Leading companies like Nutrien, K+S, Mosaic, and SQM are investing in innovation and sustainable solutions to maintain competitiveness. As agricultural demands intensify, specialty fertilizers will play a vital role in enhancing crop quality, minimizing nutrient loss, and supporting global food security.