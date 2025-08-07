Isolation And Purification Market” and reflect current industry trends:

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification (NAIP) market was estimated at USD 5.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.77 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.61% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is driven by the rising adoption of sequencing platforms for clinical diagnostics, increasing genomics and enzymology-based research, and higher investments in R&D activities.

The potential of molecular biology and advancements in precision medicine are further augmenting the growth of the NAIP market. Increasing initiatives from market players to expand manufacturing capacity are also facilitating this growth. For instance, in January 2023, Agilent Technologies announced an investment of USD 725 million to enhance the manufacturing capacity of therapeutic nucleic acids.

The growing incidence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases globally is another major driver. Conditions like thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and cystic fibrosis are caused by genetic abnormalities, requiring extensive nucleic acid research for better diagnosis and treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated innovation, with the increased adoption of PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 detection, where nucleic acid isolation and purification is a crucial step in the PCR workflow.

The biotechnology industry is also witnessing continuous advancements, making diagnostic tests more cost-effective and user-friendly. Companies are investing in advanced DNA isolation technologies. For example, in August 2023, Gold Standard Diagnostics (GSD) launched the iMAGo PREDigest kit, expanding its DNA isolation portfolio with automated and manual solutions. Additionally, automated instruments, like Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Workstation, which uses advanced magnetic separation technology, are providing faster and more reliable results.

Order a free sample PDF of the Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2024, generating the largest revenue share.

The U.S. market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing demand for genetic testing, rising adoption of precision medicine, and advancements in molecular diagnostics.

By product, kits & reagents accounted for the largest revenue in 2024.

By type, the DNA isolation and purification segment held the highest market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.75 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.77 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.61%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Key Company Insights

Many companies are pursuing product launches, approvals, collaborations, and regional expansions to strengthen their market position and improve manufacturing capabilities. These strategies aim to deliver efficient and advanced nucleic acid isolation and purification solutions.

Key Players in the NAIP Market

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Promega Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by rising genetic research, increasing adoption of precision medicine, and technological innovations in automation. The growing prevalence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases further amplifies the demand for efficient isolation and purification solutions. With continuous R&D investments, advancements in automated platforms, and strategic collaborations, the industry is poised to deliver faster, more accurate, and cost-effective solutions, reinforcing its critical role in diagnostics, drug development, and personalized medicine.