Nurse Call Systems Market Expands With Rising Healthcare Facility Demand

The global nurse call systems market was valued at USD 1,714.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4,232.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for diverse and integrated platforms, coupled with the rising preference for mobility aids, is driving market growth.

Medicare’s shift towards outcome-based reimbursement schemes, as opposed to quantity-based models, is a significant factor influencing market dynamics. With healthcare costs on the rise, Medicare estimates an additional USD 2.1 billion in expenses under current reimbursement practices and plans to reduce this through technology-focused healthcare solutions. This policy shift has prompted hospitals and healthcare facilities to streamline workflows by adopting technology-driven nurse call systems.

Nurse call systems ensure reliable and flexible communication between patients and caregivers. The growing patient population and the need for advanced methods to improve communication, workflow, and overall management for quality patient care are fueling market expansion. Technological innovations have also played a pivotal role, enabling companies to introduce cutting-edge solutions. For instance, in December 2019, Tunstall Group launched Tunstall Carecom, a wireless and digital nurse call system.

Additionally, the integration of real-time location systems (RTLS) with wireless technologies is significantly contributing to market growth. RTLS allows healthcare facilities to track staff and equipment movement, thereby improving productivity. A notable example is Televic’s AQURA Care Communication Platform, which combines nurse call functionalities with personal localization (RTLS), patient and staff safety features, alarm delivery, mobility solutions, and mediator control. This platform is designed for seamless integration with existing hospital infrastructure.

Order a free sample PDF of the Nurse Call Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Region-wise: North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022.

Country-wise: China is anticipated to record the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Segment-wise: Wired communication equipment generated USD 924.3 million in revenue in 2022.

Technology trend: Wireless communication equipment is the fastest-growing and most lucrative segment.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 1,714.3 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4,232.8 Million

CAGR (2023-2030): 12.1%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented, with players adopting strategies such as product launches, investments, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market position. Companies are focusing on innovation and partnerships to deliver advanced solutions. For instance, in July 2020, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. partnered with Aiva to offer hands-free communication between caregivers and patients through Hill-Rom’s Voalte Mobile solution.

Prominent players in the global nurse call systems market include:

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Rauland Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg., Inc.

Austco Healthcare

Stanley Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems LLC

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

JNL Technologies

Cornell Communications

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The nurse call systems market is poised for robust growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing healthcare costs, and the shift towards outcome-based reimbursement models. With the growing demand for integrated communication platforms and real-time tracking solutions, companies that invest in innovation and strategic partnerships are likely to gain a competitive edge. The market outlook remains strong, particularly for wireless technologies and integrated solutions that enhance patient safety, staff efficiency, and overall hospital workflow.