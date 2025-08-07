Nylon Market Driven by Rising Demand in Automotive Manufacturing

The global nylon market was valued at USD 34,390.3 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 53,037.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for nylon in automobile applications is a major factor driving market growth.

The automobile industry remains highly concentrated, with top players such as GM, Toyota, Ford, and Volkswagen collectively accounting for approximately 49% of the market. Nylon is widely used in automotive components such as bushings, bearings, oil containers, wire harness connectors, fuse boxes, cylinder head covers, crankcases, and timing belts.

The surge in production is mainly driven by the rapid expansion of the Chinese market and steady growth in the European automotive sector. Asia Pacific has witnessed strong growth in the automobile industry due to infrastructure development, favorable socioeconomic trends, and supportive government initiatives such as attractive FDI regulations. These factors have encouraged leading manufacturers to shift their production bases to countries like China, India, and Indonesia.

Currently, raw materials contribute to over 45% of total vehicle manufacturing costs. While steel and aluminum remain dominant materials, strict regulations aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing CO₂ emissions are prompting a shift towards lighter alternatives. Nylon 6 is increasingly being used for films and coatings to protect raw materials from corrosion, making it a sustainable and efficient option.

The growing emphasis on lightweight and environmentally friendly materials has further increased the adoption of nylon in automotive applications. In addition to being lightweight, nylon offers excellent versatility and design flexibility, enabling manufacturers to produce complex shapes without compromising safety or structural integrity. This positions nylon as a key material for future automotive innovations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional dominance: Asia Pacific led the nylon industry, accounting for over 45.0% share of global revenue in 2023.

By product: The nylon 6 segment dominated the market with over 56.0% share of global revenue in 2023.

By application: The automobile application segment was the largest, contributing over 36.0% share of global revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 34,390.3 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 53,037.2 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 6.4%

Largest Market: Asia Pacific (2023)

Key Nylon Company Insights

BASF SE operates through five main business segments, including chemicals and performance products. Its chemicals segment serves multiple industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and construction, with a focus on polyamides like nylon 6 and 66.

LANXESS operates through four segments: advanced intermediates, specialty additives, consumer protection, and engineering materials. It also supplies rubber under its ARLANXEO brand, a joint venture with Saudi Aramco, and focuses on efficiency-driven e-business solutions.

AdvanSix manufactures nylon resins, chemical intermediates, and fertilizers, while Ascend Performance Materials LLC offers polyamide intermediates and specialty chemicals, serving industries like textiles and automotive.

Leading Companies in the Nylon Market:

BASF SE

LANXESS

Huntsman International LLC

AdvanSix

Ube Industries Ltd.

Domo Chemicals

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Ashley Polymers, Inc.

Ascend Performance Materials

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

Goodfellow

Conclusion

The global nylon market is expected to experience robust growth driven by increasing demand from the automotive sector, particularly for lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly materials. Favorable government policies, technological advancements, and growing adoption in developing economies further support this upward trend. With nylon’s superior properties such as corrosion resistance, design flexibility, and sustainability, it is set to remain a critical material in automotive and industrial applications. Companies investing in innovation, regional expansion, and strategic partnerships will likely secure a competitive advantage in this evolving market.