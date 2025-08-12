U.S. Electric Boat Market 2030: Charting the Course for Commercial Boats

The U.S. electric boat market was valued at USD 2.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by increasing environmental awareness, consumer demand for sustainable recreational options, and government policies aimed at reducing maritime emissions. As one of the world’s largest recreational boating markets, the U.S. is witnessing a shift among boat owners, marina operators, and charter services toward cleaner alternatives. The push to decarbonize transportation, coupled with government incentives for electric mobility, is motivating both manufacturers and consumers to adopt electric-powered boats.

Technological advancements are significantly shaping the U.S. electric boat market. Improvements in battery technology, especially the development of high-capacity, fast-charging lithium-ion batteries, are extending range and minimizing charging times. The integration of smart navigation systems, onboard energy management tools, and solar charging capabilities is enhancing overall performance and attractiveness. Additionally, manufacturers are exploring lightweight composite materials to increase energy efficiency. These innovations improve the user experience and address critical challenges such as range anxiety and convenient charging.

Investment in the U.S. electric boat market is accelerating, with established marine manufacturers and startups actively participating. Leading companies such as Brunswick Corporation and Vision Marine Technologies are investing heavily in new electric boat models and expanding production capabilities. Venture capital and private equity firms are funding startups focused on battery systems, marine electric drivetrains, and charging infrastructure. Public and private marinas are also investing in dockside charging stations, particularly in high-traffic boating areas such as the Great Lakes, Florida, and the Pacific Northwest.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The leisure boats segment held the largest share at 42.2% in 2024. Growth is supported by expanding marine infrastructure for electric vessels, with many marinas in Florida, California, and the Great Lakes now offering charging stations. By propulsion type: The outboard electric propulsion segment led the market in 2024. Its simplicity and ease of installation make it a popular choice for retrofitting existing boats, compared to inboard systems that require more complex integration.

By battery type: The lithium-ion battery segment accounted for the largest share in 2024. Lithium-ion batteries' high energy density allows for significantly more energy storage in a smaller, lighter package, which is essential in marine applications where space and weight are limited.

By power source: The 10-50 kW segment led the market in 2024, offering an optimal balance between cost and performance. These systems provide greater speed and range compared to lower-powered systems (<10 kW), making them attractive to a broad range of boaters.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.49 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.32 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 14.0%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the market include Pure Watercraft, Vision Marine Technologies, Flux Marine, Ingenity Electric, and Navier Boats.

Pure Watercraft focuses on developing battery-electric propulsion systems as a cleaner, quieter, and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gasoline engines. The company has gained recognition for its high-performance electric outboards and integrated boat packages, appealing to boaters seeking sustainable solutions.

focuses on developing battery-electric propulsion systems as a cleaner, quieter, and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gasoline engines. The company has gained recognition for its high-performance electric outboards and integrated boat packages, appealing to boaters seeking sustainable solutions. Flux Marine specializes in powerful all-electric outboard motors for recreational boats. Its flagship 100-horsepower electric motor can reach speeds of up to 32 miles per hour with a range of approximately 30 miles per charge, fully rechargeable overnight. Flux Marine collaborates with boat manufacturers such as Scout to integrate its motors and battery systems, enhancing performance, sustainability, and user experience while eliminating diesel emissions.

Key Players

Pure Watercraft

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Ingenity Electric

Torqeedo GmbH

Flux Marine

Navier Boats

Correct Craft

X Shore AB

AB Volvo Penta

Arc Boats

Conclusion

The U.S. electric boat market is poised for strong growth, driven by rising environmental awareness, supportive government policies, and technological advancements in battery systems and electric propulsion. With increasing investments from established marine companies, startups, and marina operators, along with growing consumer adoption of sustainable boating solutions, the market is expected to reach USD 5.32 billion by 2030. This trajectory highlights significant opportunities for innovation, infrastructure development, and eco-friendly recreational boating.