Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Growth Driven by Rising Pharma Demand

The global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market size was valued at USD 1,110.54 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,805.06 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. MCC serves as a binder, filler, and disintegrant in pharmaceutical tablets, as well as a bulking and anticaking agent in food products.

Its inert nature, high compressibility, and ability to enhance powder flow make it a preferred choice in various manufacturing processes. Derived from refined wood pulp and composed of small, loosely packed microcrystals with a high surface area, MCC offers unique attributes such as low bulk density, strong binding capability, and excellent compressibility. Production involves several steps, including pulping, purification, hydrolysis, depolymerization, washing, drying, sizing, shaping, and packaging.

In the pharmaceutical industry, MCC is a critical excipient in tablet formulations due to its inertness, compressibility, and disintegration properties. The growing global health consciousness is also driving demand for dietary supplements and functional foods, where MCC functions as a bulking and anticaking agent.

In personal care and cosmetics, MCC is used as a texture modifier, absorbent, and binding agent. The rising demand for high-quality personal care products is further boosting its consumption in this sector. MCC’s versatility and functionality contribute to its strong presence across end-use industries.

However, MCC production costs—stemming from sourcing, processing, and manufacturing—can be relatively high compared to alternative excipients or additives, which may limit adoption in cost-sensitive regions. Additionally, while MCC generally meets regulatory approvals for pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics, certain regions may impose specific restrictions, adding to compliance complexity and cost.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global MCC market with a 33.0% share in 2023.

The U.S. is expected to experience steady MCC market growth.

By source, wood-based MCC accounted for 64.7% of the market in 2023.

In terms of form, the powder segment dominated in 2023.

By application, the pharmaceutical segment held 34.0% of the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1,110.54 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,805.06 million

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.3%

Largest Region in 2023: North America

Key Microcrystalline Cellulose Company Insights

Major market players include Roquette Frères, JRS PHARMA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, SEPPIC, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., along with emerging participants such as Apollo Scientific Ltd., Ankit Pulps, and Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

Roquette Frères is a global leader in plant-based ingredients, recognized for its expertise in MCC production for pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. Asahi Kasei Corporation, a diversified Japanese conglomerate, is also a notable MCC producer, emphasizing sustainability throughout its operations. Apollo Scientific Ltd. focuses on supplying high-quality chemicals for pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications. Ankit Pulps and Boards is known for its GMP-compliant, high-quality MCC manufacturing.

Leading MCC Companies

Roquette Frères

JRS PHARMA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Apollo Scientific Ltd.

SEPPIC

Ankit Pulps

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

DFE Pharma

Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Conclusion

The global microcrystalline cellulose market is poised for steady growth, driven by its indispensable role in pharmaceuticals, rising demand in functional foods and dietary supplements, and expanding applications in personal care and cosmetics. Although production costs and regulatory requirements may pose challenges, the product’s versatility, superior functional properties, and wide industrial acceptance are expected to sustain market momentum through 2030.

