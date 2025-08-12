Valve Positioners Market 2030: Exploring Key Product Segments~

The global valve positioners market was valued at USD 1.79 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2024 and 2030. This expansion is driven by increasing demand for industrial automation in sectors like oil and gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Automated systems rely on accurate valve operation control to maintain efficiency, safety, and reliability. Advanced valve positioners, such as digital and electro-pneumatic types, offer the precision and control required, thereby stimulating market growth. Industries worldwide, including power generation, water treatment, and manufacturing, are emphasizing process optimization and efficiency enhancements. Valve positioners play a vital role in achieving peak process performance by ensuring accurate valve placement, which boosts overall system efficiency and lowers operating costs. This factor is anticipated to support steady demand growth over the coming years.

The advancement of digital technologies and communication protocols is accelerating the adoption of digital valve positioners, which deliver superior functionality and are gaining greater market traction. Additionally, the industrial shift towards energy-efficient processes further drives product demand. Valve positioners contribute to energy savings by optimizing valve control, minimizing energy wastage, and enhancing system performance.

Order a free sample PDF of the Valve Positioners Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Despite these advantages, the relatively high initial investment required for advanced valve positioners—especially digital and electro-pneumatic variants—poses a challenge, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, the technical expertise necessary for proper installation and ongoing maintenance can be a hurdle for organizations lacking skilled personnel.

Nonetheless, stringent safety regulations across industries necessitate dependable and precise control systems. Valve positioners are crucial for complying with these standards by ensuring correct valve operations and mitigating safety risks.

Market Highlights & Trends:

In 2023, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.3%.

The U.S. valve positioners market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Pneumatic valve positioners held the largest product segment share at 45.42% in 2023.

The energy & power sector was the leading application segment, accounting for 32.09% of market revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market size in 2023: USD 1.79 billion

Projected market size in 2030: USD 2.72 billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.4%

Largest regional market in 2023: North America

Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific

Key Market Players:

Prominent companies operating in the valve positioners market include Emerson Electric Co., ABB, and Schneider Electric:

Emerson Electric Co. , founded in 1890 and headquartered in Missouri, specializes in engineering and automation services across industries such as oil and gas, power generation, and manufacturing. It offers a comprehensive range of automation products, with a strong focus on valve positioners for various industrial applications.

, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Missouri, specializes in engineering and automation services across industries such as oil and gas, power generation, and manufacturing. It offers a comprehensive range of automation products, with a strong focus on valve positioners for various industrial applications. Schneider Electric, established in 1836 and based in Rueil-Malmaison, France, focuses on digital transformation in energy management and automation. Its extensive product portfolio serves industrial automation, energy, and building management sectors.

Other emerging players include Flowserve Corporation, Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, and ControlAir Crane Co.:

Flowserve Corporation , founded in 1997 and based in Irving, Texas, manufactures fluid motion and control products, including pumps, valves, and seals for diverse industrial uses.

, founded in 1997 and based in Irving, Texas, manufactures fluid motion and control products, including pumps, valves, and seals for diverse industrial uses. ControlAir Crane Co., established in 1980 and headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, produces precision pneumatic and electro-pneumatic control devices for industrial automation.

Leading Valve Positioner Companies:

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

Schneider Electric

Azbil Corporation

Baker Hughes Company

Bray International

Flowserve Corporation

Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG

ControlAir Crane Co.

Dwyer Instruments LTD.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The valve positioners market is set for consistent growth driven by increasing industrial automation demands and a global focus on process efficiency and safety. Advances in digital technology and energy-saving initiatives are further propelling adoption. While cost and technical requirements may challenge smaller enterprises, stringent safety regulations and operational needs ensure strong market demand. North America currently leads the market, with Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region. Established companies like Emerson Electric, ABB, and Schneider Electric dominate the industry, supported by emerging players enhancing market competitiveness. Overall, the market outlook remains positive through 2030, with innovation and automation driving sustained expansion.