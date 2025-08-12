Military Tactical Radio Market Growth Driven by Demand for Secure Communication

The global military tactical radio market size was valued at USD 5,547.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7,300.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by the rising demand for secure, resilient, and real-time communication among military forces operating in complex environments.

The ongoing shift toward network-centric warfare and the integration of unmanned systems and AI-enabled platforms are increasing the need for tactical radios capable of transmitting voice, data, and video. Additionally, surging defense investments in infrastructure modernization, situational awareness, and software-defined radios with advanced encryption—coupled with escalating geopolitical tensions—are expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period.

The industry’s expansion is also supported by a growing emphasis on interoperability and joint operations across allied defense forces. As multinational coalitions become more common, the demand for standardized, compatible tactical radio systems is rising to ensure seamless communication across diverse platforms. The implementation of unified command and control structures further drives the need for advanced radios with flexible frequency capabilities and secure encryption.

Modernization of legacy communication systems within land, air, and naval forces is another major growth driver. Many defense agencies are replacing outdated analog radios with software-defined radios (SDRs) to enhance operational efficiency and mission flexibility. The transition to digitized battlefield communication is fostering increased procurement and R&D investment in tactical radio technologies.

Furthermore, the growing need for compact, lightweight, and wearable communication devices for dismounted soldiers is influencing procurement trends. Modern warfare demands highly mobile units equipped with soldier-centric radio systems that integrate with tactical gear and sensors. This shift is encouraging further miniaturization and ruggedization in product design.

Order a free sample PDF of the Military Tactical Radio Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of over 37% in 2024.

The U.S. dominated the North America market with a share of over 95% in 2024.

By type, the manpack radio segment held the largest share of over 29% in 2024.

By frequency, the very high frequency (VHF) segment led the market in 2024.

By technology, conventional radios accounted for the largest share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5,547.6 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7,300.8 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.5%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Military Tactical Radio Company Insights

Thales Group: A global leader in advanced defense communications, known for its SYNAPS and PR4G series, robust SDR solutions, and NATO-standard compliance.

Raytheon Technologies: Specializes in integrated defense systems with resilient, interoperable tactical communications supporting real-time operations.

ASELSAN A.S.: A Turkish defense electronics firm offering NATO-compatible SDRs, gaining adoption in the Middle East and Asia.

Elbit Systems Ltd.: An Israeli company expanding globally with its E-LynX SDR platform, offering mobility and real-time networking capabilities.

Key Military Tactical Radio Companies

Thales Group, BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Elbit Systems Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz, Cobham plc, ASELSAN A.S., FLIR Systems, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The military tactical radio market is poised for steady growth, driven by the convergence of modernization programs, advanced communication needs, and rising geopolitical challenges. As armed forces worldwide transition to network-centric and highly mobile operations, investments in secure, interoperable, and future-proof tactical radio systems will remain a strategic priority, ensuring enhanced mission effectiveness and operational superiority.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com