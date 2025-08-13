Vascular Access Devices Market 2030: The Future of Outpatient Procedures

The global vascular access devices market was valued at USD 8.64 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.49 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2025 through 2030. The growth of this market is anticipated to be significantly influenced by patient demographics during the forecast period.

An increasing global geriatric population, coupled with the rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and metabolic diseases, is expected to drive demand for vascular access devices in medical treatments. Consequently, market growth is projected to align with the expanding patient base.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially had a negative impact on the vascular access devices market. However, despite a sharp decline in sales during 2020, revenues rebounded in subsequent years, driven by increased adoption of peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC), central venous catheters (CVC), and dialysis catheters. This growth was largely due to heightened demand for vascular access devices in the management and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Order a free sample PDF of the Vascular Access Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

The market is further supported by growing awareness within healthcare institutions of the costs related to catheter-associated complications, fueling the demand for solutions that minimize such risks. Clinical studies have indicated that improper use and maintenance of vascular access devices can result in serious complications. Manufacturers are differentiating their offerings and building brand loyalty by providing training programs—both online and in-person—for healthcare professionals. Notable examples include the Teleflex Academy by Teleflex Medical and Clinical Training programs offered by BD.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the vascular access devices market in 2024, accounting for 53.35% of the market share. The shift toward value-based care in the U.S. is a major driver, encouraging the use of proven vascular access devices.

The increase in cancer incidence and demand for chemotherapy are significant factors propelling growth in the U.S. market.

By product type, the short peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) segment held the largest revenue share of over 44.0% in 2024. The demand for safety-enhanced short PIVCs, which are more costly than standard options, is expected to sustain substantial revenue generation during the forecast period.

Hospitals accounted for the largest end-use segment, with over 50.2% revenue share in 2024. The presence of highly trained healthcare professionals in hospitals supports their continued dominance in the market.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 8.64 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.49 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.7%

North America: Largest market region in 2024

Key Company Insights

Market players are focusing on launching innovative products, making strategic acquisitions, and leveraging technological advancements to broaden their portfolios with complementary vascular access devices. The competitive landscape is intensifying, driven by the rising demand for technologically advanced solutions. Leading companies in this sector include BD, B. Braun, Teleflex, Terumo, Medcomp/Medical Components, Inc., and Vygon SA. BD maintains a strong market position, bolstered by its acquisition of C. R. Bard, which brought an extensive portfolio of leading products across various segments.

The surge in product approvals, increased market participation, and robust distribution agreements have collectively heightened competition, which is expected to remain fierce throughout the forecast period.

Key Vascular Access Devices Companies:

Teleflex Medical

BD

B. Braun

Smith’s Medical (ICU Medical, Inc)

Cook Medical

AngioDynamics

Medtronic

Medical Components, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Access Vascular, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The vascular access devices market is poised for steady growth, driven by demographic shifts such as the aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer. While the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted the market, the increased use of vascular access devices in patient care during and after the pandemic has strengthened demand. Key factors such as heightened awareness of catheter-related complications and the ongoing development of advanced devices are fostering growth. North America remains the dominant regional market, supported by favorable healthcare policies and infrastructure. However, intense competition among well-established players and ongoing innovation will shape the market dynamics through 2030, presenting both challenges and opportunities for stakeholders.