Bacon Market 2030: The Impact of Consumer Preferences

Global Bacon Market Overview

The global bacon market was valued at USD 70,201.7 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 84,404.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness and preference for convenience meat products, a rising demand for meat protein, the availability of innovative bacon variants, and the expansion of menu offerings by foodservice establishments.

A key factor boosting market growth is the growing acceptance of convenient meat options among consumers. Shoppers are increasingly leaning towards products that offer better taste, quality, and extended shelf life. Bacon, known for its versatility, is widely used in a range of recipes and appeals to consumers looking for flavorful and convenient food options. Notably, a consumer segment referred to as “Convenience Chasers” — identified in the Midan Marketing Meat Consumer Segmentation 2.0 study — accounted for 39% of meat buyers in fall 2020, reflecting a 9% increase from early 2019. This shift, along with the trend of home meal preparation (with 82% of meals prepared at home as of January 2022), has led to a heightened focus on convenient meat products available in retail stores.

In addition, the rising popularity of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) and Ready-to-Cook (RTC) products, particularly among the growing working population with busy lifestyles, has further fueled demand. Consumers are increasingly seeking quick and easy meal solutions, contributing to the steady growth in bacon consumption.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe emerged as the largest revenue-generating region in 2023, driven by high per capita pork consumption. Countries like the UK, Italy, and Germany are significant contributors to this trend, where processed meat products such as bacon remain widely popular.

In terms of product type, the regular bacon segment held a 61.8% revenue share in 2023. Its adaptability in cooking and the ability to personalize doneness and texture make it a favorite among both consumers and chefs. Its use in traditional and innovative dishes continues to expand its appeal.

Regarding distribution, the food service channel dominated in 2023 with a 58.4% revenue share. The surge in demand for RTE and RTC products across age groups has encouraged quick-service restaurants and foodservice operators to incorporate bacon into their offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 70,201.7 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 84,404.7 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 2.7%

Europe: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies such as Hormel Foods Corporation, Tyson Foods Inc., Kraft Heinz Company, WH Group Limited, Fresh Mark Inc., and Karro Food Group Limited play a crucial role in driving innovation and expanding market share. These companies employ strategies such as partnerships, strategic agreements, and capacity expansion to remain competitive in the bacon industry.

Key Players

Hormel Foods Corporation

Tyson Foods Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

WH Group Limited

Fresh Mark Inc.

Karro Food Group Limited

The Oscar Mayer Company

Niman Ranch

Tonnies Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. KG

Farmland Foods, Inc.

Conclusion

The global bacon market is on a steady upward trajectory, supported by evolving consumer habits, particularly the growing preference for convenience foods. With home cooking trends, increased demand for protein-rich diets, and a surge in RTE/RTC food consumption, bacon continues to hold strong appeal across regions and demographics. Europe leads the market, while product innovation and strategic distribution through foodservice channels further bolster growth. As major players invest in expanding their presence and offerings, the market is expected to witness sustained development through 2030.