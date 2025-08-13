Monosodium Glutamate Market Poised for Significant Global Expansion

The global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market was valued at USD 5.89 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 7.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% between 2025 and 2030. Market expansion is primarily driven by increasing urbanization, the rising consumption of processed and ready-to-eat foods, and MSG’s ability to impart a strong umami flavor at a relatively low cost.

The rapid growth of Asia’s middle class and changing dietary habits have further boosted demand, with countries like China, Thailand, and Vietnam leading consumption across household and industrial applications. The widespread presence of MSG in global foodservice chains and packaged snack products continues to fuel its market momentum. However, growing health concerns regarding MSG consumption remain a notable restraint. Research has linked excessive intake to metabolic issues such as obesity, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and even cancer initiation, through mechanisms involving oxidative stress, insulin resistance, pancreatic beta cell damage, and hypothalamic lesions. These findings have spurred consumer skepticism and regulatory attention in health-conscious markets, which could impact growth potential.

Nonetheless, opportunities remain significant in emerging economies where demand for cost-effective flavor enhancers is rising in mass-produced foods. Further growth prospects lie in the development of low-sodium or modified MSG variants that address health concerns while retaining flavor benefits. Moreover, with the expansion of plant-based and processed food categories globally, MSG applications in these sectors are expected to provide new innovation pathways.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 48.6% in 2024.

China accounted for 44.4% of the Asia Pacific MSG market revenue in 2024.

By form, powder MSG dominated with 60.8% of revenue share in 2024.

By application, the noodles, soups, and broths segment led with a 38.1% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.89 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.58 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.4%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Monosodium Glutamate Company Insights

Major players include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., COFCO, Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd., Fufeng Group, and Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, remains a global leader in MSG production, known for pioneering its commercial manufacturing under the brand AJI-NO-MOTO since 1909. Operating in over 30 countries, the company has expanded production in Brazil, Vietnam, Thailand, and the United States to enhance supply capabilities, cost efficiency, and sustainability. Through consumer education initiatives like the “Know MSG” campaign, Ajinomoto actively works to address misconceptions and highlight MSG’s benefits.

Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd., based in Qingdao, China, is another prominent player, producing 200,000 tons annually under brands such as “999” and “Junma.” The company employs advanced microbial fermentation and maintains multiple quality certifications, exporting extensively to North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Key Monosodium Glutamate Companies:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

COFCO

Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd.

Fufeng Group

Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Gremount International Company Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group Co.

Henan Lotus Flower Gourmet Powder Co.

Shandong Xinle Monosodium Glutamate Limited Company

Conclusion

The global MSG market demonstrates steady growth potential, driven by its affordability, versatility, and flavor-enhancing qualities. While health concerns and regulatory scrutiny in certain regions may limit expansion, emerging economies, innovative product formulations, and expanding applications in plant-based and processed foods present substantial opportunities. Strategic investments in sustainable production, consumer education, and healthier MSG alternatives will be critical in maintaining market competitiveness and ensuring long-term growth.

