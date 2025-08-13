Vertical Lift Module Market 2030: Enhancing Safety in Manufacturing

The global vertical lift module (VLM) market was valued at USD 1,558.9 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2,783.8 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030. This robust growth is driven by the rising demand for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) across a wide range of industries.

Vertical lift modules are essential components in modern warehousing, logistics, and distribution centers. They offer space-efficient storage solutions that reduce the overall footprint, minimize worker fatigue, and enhance inventory accuracy through automated systems. As companies continue to optimize storage operations, VLMs have become increasingly valuable for maximizing vertical space, especially in urban environments where real estate is limited and expensive.

Automation also decreases the reliance on manual labor, lowering the risk of workplace injuries and boosting operational efficiency. With the ongoing boom in e-commerce, there’s a rising need for faster and more organized storage solutions—an area where VLMs provide significant value by streamlining storage and retrieval processes.

In the U.S. manufacturing sector, the transition toward Industry 4.0—which integrates digital technologies into operations—has further accelerated VLM adoption. These systems contribute to lean manufacturing by improving storage density, reducing errors, and supporting real-time inventory tracking.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global vertical lift module market in 2023, capturing a 46.9% revenue share. This growth is fueled by a strong regional focus on enhancing operational efficiency, space utilization, and inventory management in warehousing and manufacturing.

China is projected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 9.9%.

By delivery type, the single level segment held the largest market share at 63.4% in 2023. This is due to its ability to improve space utilization, ergonomics, safety, and inventory management, while enabling quick and efficient retrieval.

By storage type, the non-refrigerated segment accounted for 56.1% of the market in 2023. These systems are especially useful in urban warehouses, maximizing vertical storage while maintaining a compact footprint.

By end use, the automotive sector led the market with a 32.6% revenue share in 2023, driven by the increasing implementation of automated storage solutions in both vehicle manufacturing and spare parts logistics.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 1,558.9 Million

USD 1,558.9 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2,783.8 Million

USD 2,783.8 Million CAGR (2024–2030): 9.1%

9.1% Largest Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Vertical Lift Module Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include Kardex Group, Hanel Storage Systems, Ferretto Group S.p.a, AutoCrib, Inc. among others.

The Kardex Group is a prominent global player in the automated storage solutions and material handling industry, specializing in Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs) among other technologies. Renowned for its innovative and efficient storage solutions, Kardex has established itself as a leader in the VLM market with its Kardex Remstar division. The company’s VLM offerings, including the highly acclaimed Shuttle XP and Megamat RS models, cater to a wide array of industries seeking to optimize warehouse space, improve inventory management, enhance operational efficiency, and boost productivity.

Hanel Storage Systems is a leading international provider of innovative automated storage and retrieval solutions, including Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs) tailored for a wide range of industry requirements. Renowned for its pioneering advancements in the field of office and industrial storage, Hanel Storage Systems offers efficient and ergonomic VLM solutions such as the Lean-Lift and the Rotomat systems, which are distinguished by their ability to maximize storage density, enhance inventory control, and significantly improve retrieval times.

Savi Automation, Craftsman Storage Systems, Vidir Solutions, Inc. are some of the emerging market participants in the vertical lift module market.

Savi Automation specializes in providing state-of-the-art VLM systems tailored to meet the specific requirements of diverse industries, aiming to optimize warehouse and manufacturing operations through space-saving, efficiency-enhancing, and cost-effective storage solutions. Savi Automation’s approach to leveraging advanced technologies, including robotics, IoT, and smart software interfaces, enables its VLM offerings to stand out by enhancing operational productivity, accuracy in inventory management, and overall workplace safety.

Craftsman Storage Systems specializing in the design and manufacture of VLMs that cater to a broad spectrum of industry sectors, company emphasizes enhancing operational efficiency, maximizing space utilization, and improving inventory management for its clients.

Key Vertical Lift Module Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the vertical lift module market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Kardex Group

Hanel Storage Systems

Ferretto Group S.p.a

AutoCrib, Inc.

Modula Inc.(System Logistics)

Weland Lagersystem AB

Schaefer Systems International Inc.

Automha SPA

Green Automated Solutions, Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions

Savi Automation

Craftsman Storage Systems

Vidir Solutions, Inc.

Conclusion:

The vertical lift module market is on a strong growth trajectory, fueled by increasing automation demands across warehousing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. VLMs offer space-saving, labor-efficient, and highly accurate storage solutions that align with modern industry trends, including the expansion of e-commerce and adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. With Asia Pacific leading the market and China emerging as the fastest-growing country, the global VLM industry is expected to continue thriving through 2030, supported by innovation, digital transformation, and increasing urban infrastructure demands.