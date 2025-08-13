Music Streaming Market Poised for Strong Growth in Global Digital Media

The global music streaming market size was estimated at USD 46.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 108.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion is primarily fueled by the rising consumption of digital music across multiple devices.

The widespread availability of smartphones, improved internet access, and high-speed networks have driven consumers toward platforms like Spotify AB, Apple Inc., and Amazon Music, replacing traditional music media. The appeal of instant access to millions of tracks, customizable playlists, and flexible listening options continues to propel the industry.

Subscription-based and freemium models are key to boosting adoption rates, with premium offerings—such as ad-free listening, exclusive content, and enhanced sound quality—encouraging free-tier users to upgrade. This has led to higher retention rates and more consistent revenue streams.

Technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence and machine learning, have enhanced personalization in music streaming. AI-driven recommendations, tailored playlists, and smart assistant integrations offer highly relevant content, deepening user engagement.

The expansion of non-music content—such as podcasts, audiobooks, and live-streamed events—has diversified platform offerings, appealing to a broader audience and extending user engagement time. Partnerships with artists, record labels, and technology companies have resulted in exclusive releases and special events, further increasing subscriber growth. Emerging markets, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are becoming strategic growth areas for industry leaders.

Order a free sample PDF of the Music Streaming Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Leadership: North America led the global market in 2024, holding a share of over 33.0%.

Country Growth: The U.S. market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the period.

By Service: On-demand streaming dominated with a 70.0% market share in 2024.

By Platform: Apps accounted for the largest share in 2024.

By Content: Audio streaming held the leading share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024: USD 46.66 Billion

2030: USD 108.39 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 14.9%

Largest Region: North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Music Streaming Company Insights

Spotify AB operates globally on a freemium model, offering both ad-supported and premium tiers with access to millions of tracks, podcasts, and curated playlists.

Apple Inc. (Apple Music) provides ad-free access to over 100 million songs, enhanced features like Spatial Audio, lossless quality, and unique offerings such as Apple Music Sing.

TIDAL focuses on premium sound quality and immersive artist-fan connections, while YouTube Music integrates music streaming with video content, offering extensive personalization and Google ecosystem compatibility.

Other Key Players:

com, Inc. (Amazon Music)

Deezer SA

Pandora Media, Inc.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

SoundCloud Global Limited & Co. KG

iHeartMedia, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The music streaming market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by evolving consumer preferences, advanced technology, and strategic diversification into non-music audio content. With subscription models, AI-powered personalization, and global expansion into emerging markets, the sector is set for sustained growth. As platforms continue to enhance user experiences and offer unique content, music streaming is poised to remain a dominant force in the global entertainment industry for the foreseeable future.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com