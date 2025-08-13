Red Meat Market Poised for Growth with Rising Global Protein Consumption

The global red meat market was valued at USD 879,968.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,208,461.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030. Rising demand and consumption of red meat are largely driven by economic growth, lifestyle shifts, and evolving dietary preferences worldwide.

Economic expansion in emerging regions across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and parts of Africa has led to higher disposable incomes, enabling consumers to purchase premium protein sources like red meat. Urbanization is reshaping dietary habits, with urban populations increasingly adopting Western eating patterns where red meat is a dietary staple. Middle-class consumers, in particular, are driving this trend due to greater access to diverse food choices and a willingness to pay for quality proteins.

Health and wellness trends are also influencing market growth. Red meat is widely recognized as a nutrient-dense source of high-quality protein, iron, and vitamin B12, appealing to health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts. Despite some concerns about saturated fat, many consumers value red meat for its role in supporting muscle development, recovery, and sustained energy.

Cultural and culinary traditions remain a powerful force behind red meat demand. From North American steaks to Middle Eastern lamb dishes and Latin American beef barbecues, red meat holds deep cultural significance. Younger consumers are increasingly experimenting with global cuisines, further boosting demand for flavorful and versatile red meat dishes.

The food service industry—particularly fast-food outlets, steakhouses, and casual dining—plays a major role in expanding red meat accessibility. Restaurants and delivery services provide consumers with convenient options, whether in premium dining environments or quick-service formats.

Innovation is another growth driver, with premium offerings such as grass-fed, organic, and hormone-free meats attracting both health-conscious and ethically minded buyers. The premiumization trend, supported by improved supply chains and distribution networks, ensures consistent availability and enhances consumer trust.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Performance: Asia Pacific emerged as the largest revenue-generating region in 2024.

Country Outlook: India is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Product Segmentation: Beef generated USD 459,586.0 million in revenue in 2024.

Growth Leader: Sheep & Goat meat is the fastest-growing segment by type.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 879,968.5 Million

2030 Projected Size: USD 1,208,461.0 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.5%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Red Meat Company Insights

The industry features a mix of established leaders and emerging players, each adopting strategic initiatives to align with changing consumer preferences. For example, in July 2024, JBS Foods Canada announced a USD 90 million expansion of its beef processing facility in Brooks, Alberta, supported by the Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit program. The project aims to add a new patty processing line and fulfillment center, producing nearly seven million additional kilograms of beef patties annually for Western Canadian restaurants, creating up to 24 permanent and 170 temporary jobs by fall 2025.

Leading Companies in the Red Meat Market:

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS Foods

H. Group

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Cargill, Incorporated

ConAra Foods Inc.

BRF S

OSI Group, LC.

Tönnies Group

Conclusion

The global red meat mrket is poised for steady growth, fueled by rising incomes, changing dietary habits, and strong cultural traditons. While health trends and sustainability concerns continue to shape consumer choices, innovations in premium nd ethically sourced meat products are creating new opportunities for industry players. With robust demand from oth emerging and developed markets, the sector is expected to maintain its momentum well into the next decade.

