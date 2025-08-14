India Bovine Artificial Insemination Market 2030: The Dairy Cooperatives’ Impact

India Bovine Artificial Insemination Market Overview

The India bovine artificial insemination (AI) market is projected to grow from USD 492.22 million in 2024 to USD 789.57 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2025 and 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by ongoing government initiatives to increase artificial insemination practices, rising emphasis on enhancing milk production, efforts to streamline the dairy sector, and technological advancements.

Several key programs support this trend. The Rashtriya Gokul Mission and National Artificial Insemination Programme (NAIP) are central to the government’s agenda. Under NAIP, AI services are offered free of charge across 605 districts. During 2023–2024, India produced over 10 million doses of sex-sorted semen, with five government-run semen stations—located in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu—producing 4.95 million doses. Dairy cooperatives, NGOs, and private stations added another 4.97 million doses. To further incentivize AI adoption, the government provides a subsidy of INR 750 (USD 8.9) or 50% of the sorted semen cost upon confirmation of pregnancy, significantly improving AI penetration among dairy farmers.

The increasing demand for dairy products is another major growth driver. With India’s growing population and a shift toward higher protein consumption, there is a rising need to improve livestock productivity. Bovine AI plays a critical role by enhancing genetic traits, increasing milk yield, and improving milk quality. According to a November 2024 article by The Hindu, India saw a 3.78% increase in milk production in 2023–2024 compared to the previous year. Uttar Pradesh led in milk output, contributing 16.21% of the country’s total. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh reported that 239.30 million tonnes of milk were produced in 2023–2024, reflecting a CAGR of 5.62% over the past decade. In comparison, 230.58 million tonnes were produced in 2022–2023, maintaining India’s position as the world’s top milk producer.

Order a free sample PDF of the India Bovine Artificial Insemination Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Northern India held the largest market share, accounting for 42.80% of revenue in 2024. Growth in this region is supported by government initiatives, technological developments, increasing dairy demand, and enhanced breeding programs.

By solution, the services segment led the market with a 42.71% revenue share in 2024, driven by growing farmer awareness and widespread adoption due to government support.

By animal type, the cow segment dominated with a 65.29% revenue share in 2024 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.26% through 2030, due to the cow population and its major contribution to milk production.

By distribution channel, government centers held the highest share at 51.16% in 2024 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.48%, supported by subsidized services and public trust.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 492.22 Million

USD 492.22 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 789.57 Million

USD 789.57 Million CAGR (2025–2030): 8.91%

8.91% Leading Region (2024): Northern India

Competitive Landscape

The Indian bovine AI market is predominantly led by government agencies, including semen stations, dairy cooperatives, and AI centers. These entities are expected to maintain their dominance due to widespread accessibility and subsidies. Meanwhile, private players are increasing their presence by developing distribution networks and forming strategic partnerships with government entities.

Key Companies in the India Bovine Artificial Insemination Market

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB)

Genus plc

Alta Genetics Inc.

Xcell Breeding & Livestock Services Pvt Ltd

Accuvance India

Inguran Sorting Technologies LLP (Stgenetics)

VikingGenetics

Verka (MilkFed)

IMV Technologies

MINITÜB GMBH

Paayas Milk Producer Company Ltd.

Amul Dairy

Maahi Milk Producer Company Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

India’s bovine artificial insemination market is set for substantial growth, driven by strategic government programs, rising milk demand, and efforts to modernize the dairy industry. As the nation continues to lead in global milk production, investments in AI services, genetics, and infrastructure will be crucial. With a projected market value of USD 789.57 million by 2030 and a strong CAGR of 8.91%, the market reflects a promising future for both public and private sector stakeholders committed to transforming India’s dairy landscape.