Refinery Catalysts Market Driven by Rising Demand for Clean Fuels

The global refinery catalysts market size was estimated at USD 8,242.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10,662.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising global demand for transportation fuel.

Stringent environmental regulations, combined with the increasing consumption of petroleum and petroleum-derived chemicals, are expected to propel market expansion. Refinery catalysts play a crucial role in the petroleum refining industry by enhancing operational efficiency, enabling higher yields, and meeting stricter fuel quality standards.

The demand for high-octane fuel, particularly in countries such as the U.S., Japan, Germany, the UK, and India, is rising due to stringent emissions and fuel regulations, which in turn supports market growth. Additionally, the global transition toward renewable energy has prompted oil refineries to enhance efficiency, driving the need for advanced catalysts. Adoption of new refining technologies further amplifies the demand for specialized catalysts to optimize performance.

Refinery catalysts also address challenges such as metal contamination and heat balance issues in tight oil processing. Increasing tight oil production in the U.S., Russia, China, and Argentina is expected to stimulate market demand in the coming years. Moreover, regulations such as Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) standards and strict emission controls in mature economies are likely to remain significant growth drivers. However, the emergence of alternative fuels like biofuels, coupled with “Go Green” initiatives and environmental policies, may restrain market expansion to some extent.

Key materials used in manufacturing refinery catalysts include zeolites, chemical compounds, and metals. These can be applied in various combinations to produce fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts, alkylation catalysts, hydrotreating catalysts, and hydrocracking catalysts.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 34.10% in 2024, with China dominating the regional market.

By product, the zeolite segment accounted for 32.8% of revenue in 2024 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

By application, FCC catalysts led the market with a 45.1% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 8,242.3 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10,662.7 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.3%

Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Key Refinery Catalysts Company Insights

BASF SE operates globally across Asia Pacific, North America, Central & South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, with six business segments—chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, agricultural solutions, and nutrition & care. The company’s diverse product offerings serve industries ranging from textiles and coatings to food processing and petrochemicals.

Conclusion

The refinery catalysts market is poised for steady growth, fueled by rising global fuel demand, strict environmental standards, and technological advancements in refining. While alternative fuels and sustainability policies may pose challenges, the need for cleaner, more efficient petroleum products will ensure sustained demand for advanced catalyst solutions, particularly in high-growth regions such as Asia Pacific.

