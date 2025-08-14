Wound Care Market 2030: Technological Advancements to Watch

The global wound care market was valued at USD 23.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 29.57 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.19% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising number of surgical procedures and the increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases.

One major contributing factor is the growing incidence of diabetes, particularly driven by sedentary lifestyles. A report by Diabetes UK, released in May 2024, revealed a nearly 40% increase in individuals under 40 diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the UK from 2016-17 to 2022-23.

Wound care products play a critical role in managing diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), which are a common complication of diabetes. According to a November 2023 study published in JAMA Network, approximately 33.33% of individuals with diabetes will develop a foot ulcer during their lifetime. DFUs affect around 18.6 million people worldwide and approximately 1.6 million individuals annually in the United States.

Hydrocolloid dressings, for example, are highly effective in promoting healing by maintaining a moist environment, encouraging both internal and external healing, and aiding in the removal of necrotic tissue. These benefits also extend to treating surgical site infections. Consequently, the increased reliance on advanced wound care products by healthcare professionals is expected to drive market expansion in the coming years.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for over 45.47% of the global revenue. Key factors include a large patient population, especially in the U.S., and an aging demographic prone to chronic wounds. By Product: The advanced wound dressing segment led the market with a 34.96% revenue share in 2024 and is forecasted to register the fastest growth rate. These dressings are especially used for chronic and non-healing wounds like diabetic foot ulcers.

The advanced wound dressing segment led the market with a 34.96% revenue share in 2024 and is forecasted to register the fastest growth rate. These dressings are especially used for chronic and non-healing wounds like diabetic foot ulcers. By Application: Chronic wounds constituted the largest application segment with a 59.84% market share in 2024. Growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of DFUs, venous ulcers, and an aging global population.

Chronic wounds constituted the largest application segment with a 59.84% market share in 2024. Growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of DFUs, venous ulcers, and an aging global population. By End Use: Hospitals represented the leading end-use segment in 2024, holding a 36.30% share. This is attributed to a surge in surgical procedures and rising demand for wound care in post-operative settings.

Hospitals represented the leading end-use segment in 2024, holding a 36.30% share. This is attributed to a surge in surgical procedures and rising demand for wound care in post-operative settings. By Mode of Purchase: The prescribed segment is expected to dominate through 2030, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.95%. While mild wounds are often managed with over-the-counter options, more severe conditions typically require prescribed treatment.

The prescribed segment is expected to dominate through 2030, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.95%. While mild wounds are often managed with over-the-counter options, more severe conditions typically require prescribed treatment. By Distribution Channel: Institutional sales led the market in 2024. Manufacturers prefer to sell directly to hospitals and clinics or adopt direct-to-consumer models, enhancing distribution control and fostering stronger customer relationships.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 23.15 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 29.57 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.19%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major players in the wound care industry include Smith+Nephew, Convatec Group PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Baxter, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Coloplast Corp, Medtronic, 3M, MIMEDX Group, Inc., INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, Medline Industries, LP, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., B. Braun SE, Cardinal Health, and Organogenesis Inc. These companies are actively expanding their product portfolios—especially in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and antimicrobial dressings using silver—to meet evolving clinical demands and maintain competitive advantage.

Conclusion

The global wound care market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by rising surgical volumes, the growing burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, and increased adoption of advanced wound management products. With North America leading in revenue share and innovations in product development continuing to emerge, industry stakeholders are well-positioned to capitalize on expanding clinical needs, particularly in chronic wound care and institutional healthcare settings.