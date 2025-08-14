Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2030: The Future of EHR Adoption

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Overview

The global healthcare cloud computing market was valued at USD 19.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 45.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030. This significant growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and the increasing demand for integrated information systems in the healthcare sector.

A surge in the adoption of digital health technologies—such as telehealth, e-prescribing, mobile health, and electronic health records (EHRs)—is also contributing to market expansion. The healthcare sector is increasingly relying on big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and wearable devices to enable real-time access to patient information and remote monitoring. For example, U.S. hospitals and health systems use connected devices with IoT sensors to continuously monitor vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, and glucose levels.

The aging population in the U.S. further fuels telehealth demand. As reported by the Population Reference Bureau in January 2024, the U.S. geriatric population is projected to increase by 82 million by 2050. Simultaneously, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 129 million Americans are affected by at least one major chronic condition as of 2024. These factors are encouraging more individuals to use remote healthcare services, supporting the growth of cloud-based health platforms.

Government initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare IT infrastructure are expected to further boost the market. For instance, the Government of India has extended the Digital Health Incentive Scheme, aligning it with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Account to digitize patient records by 2025—an initiative that will enhance the adoption of healthcare cloud solutions.

Additionally, the availability of services from digital medical libraries, including library management systems, indexing tools, and query languages, is helping physicians access and manage data more effectively. Management information systems used for billing, finance, and human resources are also gaining traction. These advancements in digital infrastructure and decision-making tools are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the near future.

Order a free sample PDF of the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the healthcare cloud computing market in 2023, supported by a growing geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing government investment in healthcare IT. The region also benefits from higher EHR adoption rates and improved healthcare infrastructure.

The U.S. market accounted for 44.1% of global market share in 2023, attributed to advanced medical facilities, increased healthcare expenditure, and the rising elderly population.

By type, nonclinical information systems held the largest market share at 50.7% in 2023. These systems are widely used for applications such as financial management, fraud detection, and healthcare information exchange.

By deployment, the private cloud segment accounted for 37.6% of the market in 2023. Its appeal lies in offering high levels of security, customization, and access control, which are critical for sensitive health data.

By pricing model, the pay-as-you-go (PAYG) segment dominated with a 55.0% market share in 2023. This model minimizes upfront investment, allowing healthcare organizations to pay only for the resources they use—improving cost efficiency and resource optimization.

By service model, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) led the market with a 45.3% share in 2023, offering healthcare providers access to cloud-hosted clinical applications managed by third-party vendors.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 19.6 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 45.1 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 12.7%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Leading Country: United States

Key Companies & Strategic Developments

Leading companies in the healthcare cloud computing sector are focusing on innovation, partnerships, and service expansion to strengthen their market presence.

Notable Developments:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a comprehensive portfolio including cloud computing, storage, analytics, machine learning, and security services. AWS has partnered with Cerner and Epic to provide cloud-based EHR and population health solutions.

athenahealth provides cloud-based solutions for revenue cycle management, patient engagement, EHRs, and clinical decision support. Its flagship product suite, AthenaOne, includes athenaClinicals, athenaCollector, and athenaCommunicator.

Leading Healthcare Cloud Computing Companies:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft

Google Inc.

athenahealth

CareCloud, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Salesforce, Inc.

Oracle (Cerner Corporation)

Epic Systems Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global healthcare cloud computing market is undergoing rapid transformation, projected to grow from USD 19.6 billion in 2023 to USD 45.1 billion by 2030, at a robust CAGR of 12.7%. Market expansion is being fueled by a convergence of technological advancements, a growing demand for remote healthcare services, and government-driven digitization initiatives.

As chronic disease prevalence rises and healthcare providers seek scalable, secure, and efficient solutions, cloud computing is emerging as a foundational component of modern healthcare infrastructure. Key players that invest in innovation, data integration, and strategic partnerships are poised to lead in this increasingly digital healthcare landscape.