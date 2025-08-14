Tree Nuts Market Positioned for Growth with Expanding Retail Distribution

The global tree nuts market was valued at USD 42.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 109.7 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by a global shift in consumer priorities toward health and wellness, as well as evolving dietary patterns.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions to the supply chain and distribution channels for tree nuts, including the closure of restaurants, bakeries, and other food industries. However, the market also benefited from increased consumer focus on healthy, convenient, and plant-based foods, which became a priority during lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Global demand for tree nuts is rising, with almonds and cashews being particularly prominent. Almonds, in particular, are highly popular due to their perceived health benefits and widespread availability, leading to a strong market presence. The rise of e-commerce has also made tree nuts more accessible to consumers worldwide, further boosting market penetration.

In 2021, the almonds product segment was the market leader, driven by its popularity among millennials and the growing vegan population. California’s Central Valley is a major global hub for tree nut production, with its favorable climate enabling it to dominate the international market for crops such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios.

Key Market Highlights:

Europe led the market, holding a share of over 30.0% in 2021.

The almonds segment accounted for over 30.0% of the total revenue in 2021.

The whole segment constituted over 70.0% of the global revenue in 2021.

Online distribution channels made up over 50.0% of the global revenue in 2021.

Market Performance:

2021 Market Value: USD 42.7 Billion

2030 Forecast Value: USD 109.7 Billion

CAGR (2022-2030): 11.1%

Largest Region (2021): Europe

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The market is competitive, with key players employing strategies such as new product launches, innovation, geographic expansion, and mergers & acquisitions to grow their market share. Companies are focusing on innovative uses for nuts to attract consumers. For example, in February 2020, Mariani Nut Co. introduced new flavored almond products.

Key Companies:

Diamond Foods

Montagu Snacks

Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts

Baja

Sun Valley

Select Harvests Limited

Blue Diamonds Growers

Mariani Nut

Lone Tree Nut Company, Inc.

Waterford Nut Co.

Olam Group

Conclusion

The global tree nuts market is experiencing significant expansion, propelled by a growing consumer preference for health-conscious and plant-based diets. Despite initial disruptions from the pandemic, the market benefited from a shift in consumer spending toward healthy foods. Almonds, in particular, are a dominant product segment, supported by their popularity and availability. The market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on innovation and strategic expansions to capture a larger share.