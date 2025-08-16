Garstin 1871 Launches Heritage-Inspired Apple Watch Straps in Three Timeless Colours

Walsall, UK, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Garstin 1871 proudly unveils its latest evolution of British craftsmanship: a new colour collection of Apple Watch straps, expertly tailored for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 10. Handcrafted in Walsall, England—the heart of traditional leatherworking—each strap pays tribute to the brand’s storied origins while embracing the future of wearable technology.

Inspired by the original Garstin “wristlet,” commissioned by British officers in the 1890s and registered with the Board of Trade in 1893, these straps reimagine a heritage design for the modern world. The iconic bund-style silhouette cradles the Apple Watch in a form that is both distinguished and practical.

Made using vegetable-tanned leather from the renowned Badalassi tannery in Italy, the straps are available in three refined shades: Black, Olive Green, and Chestnut Brown. Lined with rich burgundy leather and precisely cut to maintain full sensor functionality, each piece promises comfort, longevity, and an evolving patina unique to its wearer.

This is not just a strap—it is a statement of enduring craftsmanship in an age of innovation.

Available now at garstin1871.com

For press enquiries or high-res images, please contact neil@garstin1871.com

