Local Business Group Opens Fall Applications for NextGen Event Marketing Internship Program

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, United States, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP) is excited to announce that applications are now open for the Fall 2025 session of its highly regarded NextGen Event Marketing & Communications Internship Program. This remote internship offers college students and recent graduates across the U.S. the opportunity to gain real-world experience in event planning, marketing, and business operations.

Since its launch in 2017, the NextGen Internship Program has helped over 100 aspiring professionals build a strong foundation in the event and communications industries. Interns work directly with experienced professionals on live projects, including event campaigns, social media promotion, and community engagement initiatives.

“Our goal with this program is to empower the next generation of professionals with hands-on learning experiences that prepare them for success,” said Theresa Todman, Founder of Westchester Networking for Professionals. “We’re proud to have created a platform that opens doors for young talent from across the country.”

The NextGen Event Marketing & Communications Internship Program is 100% remote and offers flexible scheduling to accommodate students’ needs. Interns gain hands-on experience in event marketing, planning, and communications while developing essential professional skills. The program also provides personalized mentorship, making it an ideal opportunity for college students and recent graduates across the United States who are looking to build real-world experience in a supportive, growth-focused environment.

For more information or to apply, visit https://www.wnfp.org/job-board.html.

About Westchester Network for Professionals

Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is a business development organization dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, professionals, and small business owners connect, grow, and succeed. Through networking events, educational programs, and community initiatives, WNFP provides valuable resources and opportunities to build meaningful relationships and elevate business strategies. Committed to fostering professional growth, WNFP continues to empower individuals and businesses across various industries through collaboration, mentorship, and innovative programming. For more information, visit their website at http://www.wnfp.org.