Heart Attack Misdiagnosis in Las Cruces Can Lead to Devastating Consequences, Warns Poulos & Coates LLP

Las Cruces, New Mexico, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — A delayed or incorrect diagnosis can have life-altering and even fatal consequences, especially when it involves a heart attack. At Poulos & Coates LLP, our team of experienced medical malpractice attorneys is raising awareness about the serious dangers of heart attack misdiagnosis in Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Deming and across New Mexico.

Timely and accurate diagnosis is essential to ensuring a positive medical outcome. Patients whose conditions are identified and treated promptly often have significantly better prognoses. But when doctors fail to recognize the warning signs of a heart attack, the results can be catastrophic.

Every year, over one million people have heart attacks across the United States every year, and a number of these incidents could’ve been prevented with an earlier investigation, diagnosis, and treatment by the healthcare team. While chest pain may seem like a clear signal, mild heart attacks often present in subtle or confusing ways. Too often, emergency room physicians and primary care doctors dismiss symptoms as something less serious—such as heartburn, acid reflux, anxiety, or even bronchitis.

“Unfortunately, a misdiagnosis doesn’t just delay care—it can mean the difference between life and death,” said a representative from Poulos & Coates LLP. “When doctors cut corners by avoiding important diagnostic tools like MRIs, blood tests, or echocardiography—often to save time or money—patients are the ones who suffer.”

Even more alarming, the reverse can also occur. In rare cases, a patient may be wrongly diagnosed with having had a heart attack when they have not. Being placed on unnecessary heart medications can create additional health risks, including side effects, long-term damage, and psychological distress.

Heart attack misdiagnosis is not isolated to New Mexico—it’s a national issue. But when it happens in our own community, the impact is personal. Las Cruces residents who have suffered harm due to a heart attack misdiagnosis either by not receiving the treatment they needed, or by receiving the wrong treatment are encouraged to take legal action.

“Patients trust their doctors to protect their health and act in their best interest,” said the firm’s spokesperson. “When that trust is broken, our team is here to help victims seek the justice and compensation they deserve.”

If you or someone you love has experienced the devastating effects of a heart attack misdiagnosis in Las Cruces or anywhere in New Mexico, consult the top heart attack misdiagnosis lawyer in Las Cruces. Contact the skilled attorneys at Poulos & Coates LLP today at 575-376-6583.