Fighting for the Rights of Minnesota’s Injured Workers: Why St. Paul Turns to Arechigo & Stokka for Workers’ Compensation Representation

A work-related injury can be one of the most stressful moments in a person's life. From lost wages and medical bills to long recovery times and emotional strain, the impact of a workplace injury can be overwhelming. For over a decade, Arechigo & Stokka has dedicated lawyers to ensure injured workers receive the full workers' compensation benefits they deserve—without the added burden of upfront legal fees.

Joshua Stokka has been representing injured workers in St. Paul and throughout Minnesota for more than 10 years, focusing 100% of his practice on workers’ compensation law. With an unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of injured employees, Arechigo & Stokka is a trusted name for those seeking justice after being hurt on the job.

“One of the things that makes St. Paul a strong place for workers is that the legal system generally favors those seeking workers’ compensation benefits,” says Stokka. “My role is to make sure those rights are protected and that my clients get every dollar and every benefit they’re entitled to under the law.”

Arechigo & Stokka offers a clear and fair approach to legal representation: clients are not charged any attorney fees unless the firm successfully obtains a reasonable result for their case. This contingency-fee model ensures that financial concerns never stand in the way of an injured worker getting the help they need.

Minnesota’s workers’ compensation laws can be complex, and insurance companies often try to minimize or deny valid claims. That’s why having an experienced, local attorney like an attorney from Arechigo & Stokka —someone who knows the ins and outs of the St. Paul system—is so critical. Their deep understanding of the law, combined with a decade of hands-on experience, allows them to negotiate effectively and advocate strongly on behalf of their clients.

“When you’re injured at work, your focus should be on healing,” Stokka adds. “Let us take on the legal battle. We’ve done it for hundreds of Minnesota workers, and we’ll do it for you.”

