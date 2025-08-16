Berd & Klauss, PLLC, Helps Immigrants in NYC Navigate Visa Options with Confidence and Clarity

New York, NY, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — New York City-based Berd & Klauss, PLLC is an experienced immigration law firm that continues to assist people and their families with a strong commitment to making every aspect of the complex procedure of acquiring immigrant visas accessible and human-centered.

Through family sponsorship, possibilities for employment, or humanitarian protection, the lawyers at Berd & Klauss offer personalized guidance suited to each client’s specific needs.

“We know that acquiring an immigrant visa is about much more than just paperwork—it’s about establishing a life,” stated Alex Berd, co-founder of Berd & Klauss, PLLC. “We take seriously the idea that each case we handle represents someone’s future.”

Personal Support regarding Visas

Assistance with several kinds of immigrant visa types is provided by Berd & Klauss, PLLC, including:

Visas tied to family, including green cards based upon marriage

Visas for immigrants depending on employment

Diversity Lottery visas

Investor visas in EB-5

Humanitarian actions, especially VAWA-based cases and asylum

In an effort to assist consumers meet deadlines, clarify their alternatives, and stay clear of common errors that might put off or jeopardize their immigration journey, the firm works directly with clients.

Supporters You Can Trust

Given years of experience and a reputation for offering thorough, responsive legal care, Berd & Klauss, PLLC continues to be an excellent option for foreign nationals seeking to get lawful permanent residency in the USA.

Their professionals guide every customer through every step with honesty and empathy, from an initial consultation to the final approval.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a New York-based immigration law firm offering personalized, results-driven legal services to individuals, families, and businesses. With decades of experience and a client-focused approach, the firm handles a full range of immigration matters from visas and green cards to deportation defense and litigation across all 50 states and globally.

