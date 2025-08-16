Berd & Klauss, PLLC Reaffirms Commitment to Defending Immigrants’ Free Speech Rights Amid Deportation Concerns

New York, NY, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss, PLLC, an established immigration legal firm in New York, has taken a firm stance in securing the First Amendment rights of non-citizens facing deportation as conversations concerning immigration and civil liberties continue to grow across the United States.

The attorneys at Berd & Klauss emphasize that free speech is an important right—regardless of immigration status—in the context of rising worries about how political expression and lawful speech may lead to immigration control.

Alex Berd, co-founder of Berd & Klauss, PLLC, said that immigrants do not lose their constitutional rights at the border. “We have witnessed situations where deportation attempts are being unfairly tied to nonviolent activism or public expression. It’s our task to ensure that people’s voices are not silenced by fear.

Constitutional Foundation for Legal Defense

Individuals who are involved in immigration proceedings for having exercised the constitutional rights to beliefs, protest, and expression are still handled by Berd & Klauss, PLLC. The firm claims that these situations compromise due process and democratic principles.

Their experienced deportation experts work closely with clients to fight deportation orders, draw focus on constitutional violations, and promote awareness of the connection between civil liberties and immigration law.

Protecting Freedom Over every aspect of Status

Berd & Klauss, PLLC reminds the public that immigrants are safeguarded by law during a time when social and political expression has been investigated. The firm continues to be dedicated to providing individuals who were unfairly attacked a vigorous, knowledgeable, and compassionate defense.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a New York-based immigration law firm offering personalized, results-driven legal services to individuals, families, and businesses. With decades of experience and a client-focused approach, the firm handles a full range of immigration matters from visas and green cards to deportation defense and litigation across all 50 states and globally.

