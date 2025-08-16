SellerCenter Announces Powerful New Ad Analysis and Tracking Features for Shopify Sellers

The update introduces several powerful features, including advanced Ad Analysis and Ad Tracking capabilities, a fully redesigned UI, and a more powerful ShopifyHunt extension, further strengthening SellerCenter’s position as a go-to platform for data-driven e-commerce decision-making.

New York, USA, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — SellerCenter, a leading all-in-one product research platform for Shopify dropshippers, has announced a major upgrade designed to empower e-commerce entrepreneurs with deeper advertising insights, enhanced usability, and smarter research tools.

Highlights of SellerCenter

The highlights of this version include:

Ad Analysis

This new module provides users with access to a comprehensive ad library, allowing them to explore real-time advertising strategies of successful Shopify competitors across platforms. Store owners can now uncover high-performing ad creatives, targeting strategies, and seasonal campaign trends with just a few clicks.

Ad Tracking

SellerCenter now enables continuous monitoring of competitor ad activity across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. With detailed timelines and performance indicators, merchants gain a competitive edge by staying up to date with market shifts and promotional tactics in their niche.

ShopifyHunt Extension Upgrade

The ShopifyHunt browser extension has been upgraded to support both Shopify and AliExpress data sources, delivering seamless product and competitor research directly within the SellerCenter platform. The integration streamlines workflow and significantly reduces tool-switching costs for users.

Brand-New UI + Dark Mode

A brand-new interface brings a modern, intuitive look across the platform. The introduction of Dark Mode offers users a more comfortable and visually ergonomic experience, especially during long research sessions.

About SellerCenter

SellerCenter provides cutting-edge product research and ad intelligence tools tailored for Shopify dropshippers and e-commerce entrepreneurs. From identifying winning products to monitoring competitor strategies, SellerCenter equips users with the insights they need to scale their business confidently in a highly competitive market.

