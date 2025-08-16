Sleek Bill Rolls Out Key Improvements and Fixes to Enhance User Experience

Pune, India, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Sleek Bill, one of India’s maximum depended on billing software solutions, has introduced a new update presenting more than one upgrades and crucial trojan horse fixes to beautify billing performance, accuracy, and ease of use for small and medium-sized organizations.

The cutting-edge update includes sizable overall performance upgrades and computer virus resolutions aimed at refining the consumer enjoy throughout the software. With over three million customers globally, Sleek Bill keeps its commitment to turning in fast, dependable, and person-friendly billing and invoicing equipment for businesses of all sizes.

Key Improvements:

Reverse Charge Method – Purchase Order: Resolved the difficulty of undefined opposite fee approach, making sure compliance and accuracy in purchase order entries.

Manual Round-Off Fix: Enhanced rounding capability to provide particular total values with out guide adjustments.

A4 Purchase Order Template: Improved layout and formatting for higher clarity and print compatibility.

Key Fixes:

Hide Due Date Option: Now available for choose bill templates, providing extra flexibility in how invoices are presented to customers.

Searchable Delivery Address Dropdown: Users can now seek and pick out delivery addresses fast from long lists, enhancing pace and efficiency.

Duplicate Item Name Restriction: A new control to save you the addition of objects with the equal call, minimizing confusion and improving stock accuracy.

“We continuously listen to consumer feedback and innovate consequently. These updates mirror our ongoing undertaking to make billing simpler and greater reliable for each enterprise owner,” stated Vicky Kalbande, Founder & CEO of Sleek Bill.

Sleek Bill users are endorsed to update to the modern-day model to take full advantage of these upgrades. The replace is now available throughout desktop and net structures.

About Sleek Bill:

Sleek Bill is the flagship billing software developed by V K Control System Pvt Ltd, serving companies in over one hundred nations. Known for its intuitive design and GST-compliance features, Sleek Bill empowers marketers to manipulate invoicing, inventory, and taxation conveniently and accuracy.

For media inquiries, contact:

Shrutesh B.

Chief Marketing Officer – Sleek Bill

shrutesh@vkcontrol.com

www.sleekbill.in