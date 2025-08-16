Every Child Oregon Steps Up with Real Solutions For Children Left Behind

Oregon, USA, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Thousands of children in Oregon are stuck in a system that’s overwhelmed, under supported, and not built for speed. When children are removed from unsafe situations, they need care now, not after endless paperwork, limited options, and agency burnout. This brings us to Every Child Oregon.

Introducing Every Child Oregon

Every Child Oregon is a nonprofit with a clear mission—to close the gap between the needs of vulnerable children and the community members ready to show up for them. Founded with the conviction that everyone can do something, Every Child Oregon connects families, businesses, faith groups, and individuals with tangible ways to support kids in foster care and those who serve them.

What Does Every Child Oregon Offer?

Every Child Oregon can be best described as building pathways for everyday Oregonians to get involved, whether it’s through offering a safe bed, donating a crib, or stepping in with a warm meal and open heart.

Partnerships with Oregon DHS and Foster Family Recruitment

Every Child Oregon collaborates closely with the Oregon Department of Human Services to recruit and help prospective foster families become certified. They also help fill gaps where the state’s system needs extra support.

Community-led Volunteer Initiatives and Practical Support

They offer many ways for community members to contribute without fostering. They fill tangible needs through “Welcome Boxes,” “Launch Boxes,” and emergency supplies. They also provide office makeovers, hospitality events, transportation aid, and gesture-based support.

Direct Support and Respite for Foster Families

To reduce isolation and caregiver burnout, Every Child Oregon runs events like Foster Parents’ Night Out, Mix & Mingle, and Foster Meet Ups.

Programs Combating Isolation and Meeting Needs Locally

Specific programs in counties like Central Oregon include The Neighborhood and My NeighbOR.

Pathways to Foster or Adopt and Educational Resources

For those exploring fostering or adoption, they host events, and provide guidance on licensing, expectations, and ongoing support, making the process more approachable for individuals and families.

How Does Every Child Oregon Work?

Every Child Oregon takes a community-first approach. Rather than relying solely on formal foster care, it invites neighbors and local groups to show up through practical and relational support.

Their goal is to build a more connected, supportive network for children and families impacted by foster care in Oregon. It has already activated thousands of volunteers, connected hundreds of families to resources, and built trust across communities that once felt disconnected from the foster care system.

Every Child Oregon is doing its part to create a greater impact on the community. To learn more or to get involved today, visit https://everychildoregon.org.

About Every Child Oregon

Every Child Oregon is a nonprofit that partners with communities and Oregon’s Department of Human Services to support children and families in foster care. Through fostering, volunteering, and practical support initiatives, they connect caring individuals with real-time needs. They also help reduce caregiver burnout and bring stability, hope, and dignity to vulnerable children across the state.