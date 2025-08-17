BHS Insurance: Safeguarding Business Like Yours

Grandville, MI, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Business and risks are synonymous to each other. Unfortunate incidents can occur anytime without any warning, leading to financial losses. Luckily, BHS Insurance is at you service. They are committed to protect their clients and their assets by providing financial coverage.

Serving for almost 80 years, BHS Insurance has a record of providing superior service. They have become a leading insurance provider who finds innovative solutions for their clients prioritizing individualized service.

Business services by BHS Insurance

Business organizations have different types of insurance requirements. BHS Insurance has a team of expert professionals who will help you to evaluate the risks associated with your business. They will also assist you to create a customized risk management program with complete insurance protection and budget friendly solutions.

The professionals of this insurance company are deeply experienced across numerous industries and coverages. They are also skilled in crafting alternative risk financing mechanisms by using their innovative ideas. Their value added business services team will go beyond coverage in order to help you to increase your productivity and strengthening your operations.

Industries

The employees of BHS Insurance know very well that every industry has unique risks and every company has unique requirements. They keep themselves updated on latest industry trends so that they can provide informed guidance on the best possible way in order to protect your business assets. It provides insurance coverages for industries like:

Construction

Education

Transportation

Manufacturing

Financial

Breweries

Healthcare

Hospitality

Life Science

Real Estate

Coverages

Running a business is full of risks but BHS Insurance offers a wide range of coverages to protect your commercial enterprise from potential threats. Their insurance specialists will work for their clients and partner with the right insurance carrier for meeting their specific requirements. Some coverage options are:

Active shooter or workplace violence

Builders risk

Commercial auto

Captive insurance

Credit insurance

Crime or fiduciary

Equipment breakdown

General liability

Property damage

Professional liability

Cyber liability or data breach

Errors and omissions

Workers compensation

Risk management

The risk management team of this company will partner with clients for decreasing the chances of accidents, thus reducing the need of insurance premiums through a proper risk exposure review which includes:

Injury reporting and trend analysis

Food service injury potential/training

Ergonomic evaluation and training

Construction audits

Slips/trips/Falls prevention

Development of targeted approaches for reducing the possibility of losses

Safety training, modules and program

The insurance policy of BHS Finance will mitigate risks and help in securing assets during any mishaps. For more information, please click on https://bhsins.com/

About BHS Insurance

As a leading insurance provider, BHS Insurance has been serving their clients for almost over 80 years. They help their clients to select the best policy for their company. Their growth has been fueled by their mission to work every day with an attitude of humility and personal integrity.