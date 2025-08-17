Chicago Program Expands Services to Assist Families Facing Foreclosure

Chicago, IL, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — As foreclosure activity continues to rise across the country, a Chicago-based initiative is broadening its homeowner support services to provide timely assistance to families experiencing financial hardship. The expanded program focuses on counseling, education, and access to relief opportunities that can make the difference between keeping and losing a home.

The initiative offers one-on-one financial counseling, homeowner workshops, and guidance on available relief programs. The approach is designed to give families clarity on their options and encourage early action in the foreclosure process.

Recent housing data indicates a nationwide increase in foreclosure filings over the past year. Experts note that early intervention is often critical; homeowners who seek support sooner are more likely to qualify for loan modifications, hardship programs, or other strategies that can preserve homeownership.

“This expansion is about equipping families with practical tools during a challenging time,” said David Litt, spokesperson for the program. “By combining clear guidance with access to resources, we can help reduce preventable foreclosures and protect community stability.”

A central element of the program is its collaboration with community organizations and housing nonprofits. These partnerships extend the reach of services and create a more comprehensive support system for families in need. Through joint efforts, the initiative aims to strengthen both individual households and the neighborhoods they belong to.

The launch of expanded services comes at a critical time. Beyond individual financial strain, foreclosures can negatively impact entire communities, lowering property values and destabilizing neighborhoods. By proactively addressing these risks, the program seeks to limit those broader consequences while giving families a path toward stability.

